Cold Iron Studios Creative Director Matt Highison explains how UI options work on Aliens: Fireteam and how it is different in higher difficulties. The Alien franchise has always been the sci-fi horror genre even on the different games that spawned through the years. In this game, it does not only offer jump scares, it also makes players feel the dread slowly creeping in as supplies and ammo get depleted and they do not know what kind of Xenomorph or Synthetic will be coming out from the shadows next.