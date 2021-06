I’m going to start by warning non-Halo players of spoilers. So, here it goes: there will be spoilers for Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians in this post. Right, now that’s out of the way, let’s talk Halo Infinite. Today during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase, 343 Industries gave us another glimpse of the game’s campaign. In the latest trailer, we see Master Chief chatting it up with a new AI, one that is meant to replace Cortana.