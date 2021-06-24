Cancel
Kansas City, MO

FORECAST: Expecting two rounds of storms today

KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're expecting two rounds of storms today. The first will be this morning while the second arrives later this afternoon and evening. Severe storms and some heavy rainfall will be associated with each round of weather. The first round arrives this morning from Nebraska. It has history of producing 50-60 mph wind gusts during the overnight hours. It could bring some gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall to Kansas City during the morning commute hours. After this system moves thru, we'll see how the atmosphere recovers to setup round two that is slated for later this afternoon and evening. The main threat from the afternoon event are strong wind and hail but we can't rule out a tornado or two. Aside from the storms and severe weather, it will be a mostly cloudy, warm and humid day with temperatures near 90.

