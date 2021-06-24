Cancel
South Waverly, PA

Public invited to attend ceremony honoring Bob Nocchi

By Morning Times Staff
Morning Times
 4 days ago

SOUTH WAVERLY — South Waverly officials will honor longtime resident and borough leader Bob Nocchi in a ceremony on Tuesday, June 29. “Please join Mayor Tim Hickey and the Borough Council as we Honor Robert Nocchi for his 46 years of service to our wonderful community,” a post on the South Waverly Borough Facebook page reads. “We will be joined by representatives of the Senate and State Legislatures along with our local hometown representatives to say ‘Thank you Bob.’”

