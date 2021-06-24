Cancel
Horoscope For June 24: Checkout What Your Stars Say Today

By Jeniffer Gomes
texasbreaking.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday (June 21), the summer solstice marked the beginning of the month of June. On Tuesday, Mercury’s retrograde period completed, bringing in the Cancer season. On the day the Mercury retrograde ends, though, patience will go a huge way. On June 21 at 9:57 a.m., Venus aligned with Neptune, giving tranquility and a tiny mending to all connections. From now on, things will appear to flow smoothly, and innovation will emerge naturally.

