Earth Science

Impact of model resolution on the representation of the wind field along Nares Strait

By G. W. K. Moore
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNares Strait is a major pathway along which multi-year sea ice leaves the Arctic, an ice class that has seen a recent dramatic reduction in extent. The winds that blow along the strait play an important role in modulating this ice export as well as in establishing the Arctic’s largest and most productive polynya, the North Water, that forms at its southern terminus. However, its remote location has limited our knowledge of the winds along the strait. Here we use automatic weather station data from Hans Island, in the middle of the strait, to assess the ability of a set of atmospheric renalyses and analyses with a common lineage but with varying horizontal resolution to represent the variability in the wind field. We find that the flow is highly bidirectional, consistent with topographic channeling, with the highest wind speeds from the north and that a model resolution of ~ 9 km is required to capture the observed variability. The wind field at Hans Island is also found to be representative of variability in the flow along much of Nares Strait.

Science

Dynamic characteristics and fractal representations of crack propagation of rock with different fissures under multiple impact loadings

To investigate the influence of the fissure morphology on the dynamic mechanical properties of the rock and the crack propagation, a drop hammer impact test device was used to conduct impact failure tests on sandstones with different fissure numbers and fissure dips, simultaneously recorded the crack growth after each impact. The box fractal dimension is used to quantitatively analyze the dynamic change in the sandstone cracks and a fractal model of crack growth over time is established based on fractal theory. The results demonstrate that under impact test conditions of the same mass and different heights, the energy absorbed by sandstone accounts for about 26.7% of the gravitational potential energy. But at the same height and different mass, the energy absorbed by the sandstone accounts for about 68.6% of the total energy. As the fissure dip increases and the number of fissures increases, the dynamic peak stress and dynamic elastic modulus of the fractured sandstone gradually decrease. The fractal dimensions of crack evolution tend to increase with time as a whole and assume as a parabolic. Except for one fissure, 60° and 90° specimens, with the extension of time, the increase rate of fractal dimension is decreasing correspondingly.
Science

Electric field mapping of wide-bandgap semiconductor devices at a submicrometre resolution

Electric fields drive the degradation of wide-bandgap semiconductor devices. However, directly mapping the electric field inside an active device region remains challenging. Here we show that electric-field-induced second harmonic generation can be used to map the electric field in the device channel of GaN-based high-electron-mobility transistors at submicrometre resolution. To illustrate the capabilities of the approach, we use it to examine the impact of carbon impurities in the epitaxial buffer layer of a device. Carbon is a p dopant in GaN, and small changes in its concentration can dramatically change the bulk Fermi level, sometimes resulting in a floating buffer that is ‘short-circuited’ to the device channel via dislocations. Our measurements show that very different electric field distributions can occur in devices with different carbon concentrations, despite them having similar device terminal characteristics. We also show that dislocation-related leakage paths can lead to inhomogeneity in the electric field.
Astronomy

Water activity in Venus’s uninhabitable clouds and other planetary atmospheres

The recent suggestion of phosphine in Venus’s atmosphere has regenerated interest in the idea of life in clouds. However, such analyses usually neglect the role of water activity, which is a measure of the relative availability of water, in habitability. Here we compute the water activity within the clouds of Venus and other Solar System planets from observations of temperature and water-vapour abundance. We find water-activity values of sulfuric acid droplets, which constitute the bulk of Venus’s clouds, of ≤0.004, two orders of magnitude below the 0.585 limit for known extremophiles. Considering other planets, ice formation on Mars imposes a water activity of ≤0.537, slightly below the habitable range, whereas conditions are biologically permissive (>0.585) at Jupiter’s clouds (although other factors such as their composition may play a role in limiting their habitability). By way of comparison, Earth’s troposphere conditions are, in general, biologically permissive, whereas the atmosphere becomes too dry for active life above the middle stratosphere. The approach used in the current study can also be applied to extrasolar planets.
Industry

Author Correction: Assessing the effect of wind farms in fauna with a mathematical model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71758-5, published online 08 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 2’s legend, where the copyright for the image was not acknowledged. Consequently, Figure 2’s legend,. “Relationships of variables affecting species mortality. It is necessary to consider the possible relationships...
Science

MADS1 maintains barley spike morphology at high ambient temperatures

Temperature stresses affect plant phenotypic diversity. The developmental stability of the inflorescence, required for reproductive success, is tightly regulated by the interplay of genetic and environmental factors. However, the mechanisms underpinning how plant inflorescence architecture responds to temperature are largely unknown. We demonstrate that the barley SEPALLATA MADS-box protein HvMADS1 is responsible for maintaining an unbranched spike architecture at high temperatures, while the loss-of-function mutant forms a branched inflorescence-like structure. HvMADS1 exhibits increased binding to target promoters via A-tract CArG-box motifs, which change conformation with temperature. Target genes for high-temperature-dependent HvMADS1 activation are predominantly associated with inflorescence differentiation and phytohormone signalling. HvMADS1 directly regulates the cytokinin-degrading enzyme HvCKX3 to integrate temperature response and cytokinin homeostasis, which is required to repress meristem cell cycle/division. Our findings reveal a mechanism by which genetic factors direct plant thermomorphogenesis, extending the recognized role of plant MADS-box proteins in floral development.
Chemistry

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.
Science

The Great Oxygenation Event as a consequence of ecological dynamics modulated by planetary change

The Great Oxygenation Event (GOE), ca. 2.4 billion years ago, transformed life and environments on Earth. Its causes, however, are debated. We mathematically analyze the GOE in terms of ecological dynamics coupled with a changing Earth. Anoxygenic photosynthetic bacteria initially dominate over cyanobacteria, but their success depends on the availability of suitable electron donors that are vulnerable to oxidation. The GOE is triggered when the difference between the influxes of relevant reductants and phosphate falls below a critical value that is an increasing function of the reproductive rate of cyanobacteria. The transition can be either gradual and reversible or sudden and irreversible, depending on sources and sinks of oxygen. Increasing sources and decreasing sinks of oxygen can also trigger the GOE, but this possibility depends strongly on migration of cyanobacteria from privileged sites. Our model links ecological dynamics to planetary change, with geophysical evolution determining the relevant time scales.
Science

A juvenile-rich palaeocommunity of the lower Cambrian Chengjiang biota sheds light on palaeo-boom or palaeo-bust environments

The fossil record, including the record of Burgess Shale-type deposits, is biased towards late ontogenetic stages. Larval stages, juvenile and subadult specimens exist but are very rare and often preserved as phosphatic fossils, resulting in biased population structures. Here, we report a new Burgess Shale-type Lagerstätte from Haiyan, China. The Haiyan palaeocommunity is extraordinary in that it is rich in fossils of early and middle ontogenetic stages of various phyla, with eggs also commonly found in the studied interval. This Lagerstätte also hosts a considerable number of new taxa—many related to later biotas of Gondwana and Laurentia. We propose that the deposit may either preserve one of the earliest nurseries in the fossil record or, alternatively, records several attempted invasions. Our study highlights the complexity of biotas and their interactions in the lower Cambrian ocean and calls for a better understanding of the mechanisms responsible for the observed spatial variation of fossil community composition in the Cambrian.
Industry

Experimental study on the ratio model of similar materials in the simulation test of coal and gas outburst

To obtain the similar materials with specific physical and mechanical parameters and adsorption and desorption indexes used in coal and gas outburst simulation tests, pulverized coal was selected as aggregate, and sodium humate was selected as cementing agent and river sand was selected as auxiliary materials. Based on this, orthogonal tests with 6 factors and 5 levels were designed, and the tests of weighing, uniaxial compression, firmness, adsorption and desorption were carried out. The parameters such as density, uniaxial compressive strength, elastic modulus, firmness coefficient and adsorption–desorption index of similar materials with different ratios were obtained, and the sensitivity of each factor was analyzed by range analysis. The influence of various factors on the similar materials was studied, and the ratio model of similar materials was obtained. The reliability of the model was verified, and a complete method for determining the ratio model of similar materials of outburst coal was put forward. The results show that the density of the similar materials increases with the river sand content, and the uniaxial compressive strength and elastic modulus increase significantly with the pulverized coal ratio and sodium humate content, and the firmness coefficient increases linearly with the pulverized coal ratio. The adsorption constant increases linearly with the sodium humate content, while the adsorption constant b decreases linearly with the sodium humate content. The initial elution rate Δp of similar materials increases at first and then decreases with the increase of sodium humate content.
Chemistry

Solvent-free microwave synthesis of ultra-small Ru-MoC@CNT with strong metal-support interaction for industrial hydrogen evolution

Exploring a simple, fast, solvent-free synthetic method for large-scale preparation of cheap, highly active electrocatalysts for industrial hydrogen evolution reaction is one of the most promising work today. In this work, a simple, fast and solvent-free microwave pyrolysis method is used to synthesize ultra-small (3.5 nm) Ru-Mo2C@CNT catalyst with heterogeneous structure and strong metal-support interaction in one step. The Ru-Mo2C@CNT catalyst only exhibits an overpotential of 15 mV at a current density of 10 mA cm−2, and exhibits a large turnover frequency value up to 21.9 s−1 under an overpotential of 100 mV in 1.0 M KOH. In addition, this catalyst can reach high current densities of 500 mA cm−2 and 1000 mA cm−2 at low overpotentials of 56 mV and 78 mV respectively, and it displays high stability of 1000 h. This work provides a feasible way for the reasonable design of other large-scale production catalysts.
Science

Compressive dual-comb spectroscopy

Broadband, high resolution, and rapid measurements of dual-comb spectroscopy (DCS) generate a large amount of data stream. We numerically demonstrate significant data compression of DCS spectra by using a compressive sensing technique. Our numerical simulation shows a compression rate of more than 100 with a 3% error in mole fraction estimation of mid-infrared (MIR) DCS of two molecular species in a broadband (~ 30 THz) and high resolution (~ 115 MHz) condition. We also numerically demonstrate a massively parallel MIR DCS spectrum of 10 different molecular species can be reconstructed with a compression rate of 10.5 with a transmittance error of 0.003 from the original spectrum.
Earth Science

Rapid decline in Antarctic sea ice in recent years hints at future change

Following years of record highs, an unexpected and precipitous reduction in Antarctic sea-ice extent started in 2016. This decline, lasting three years, was the most pronounced of the satellite era, equivalent to 30 years of sea-ice loss in the Arctic. Here, we synthesize recent work showing this sea-ice reduction probably resulted from the interaction of a decades-long ocean warming trend and an early spring southward advection of atmospheric heat, with an exceptional weakening of the Southern Hemisphere mid-latitude westerlies in late spring. We discuss what this event reveals about the underlying atmospheric and oceanic dynamical processes that control sea ice in the region and the ways in which shifting climate variability and remote forcings, especially from the tropics, influence these processes. Knowledge gaps show that further work is needed to improve future projections of changes in one of the largest seasonal phenomena on the planet.
Chemistry

Design of carbon supports for metal-catalyzed acetylene hydrochlorination

For decades, carbons have been the support of choice in acetylene hydrochlorination, a key industrial process for polyvinyl chloride manufacture. However, no unequivocal design criteria could be established to date, due to the complex interplay between the carbon host and the metal nanostructure. Herein, we disentangle the roles of carbon in determining activity and stability of platinum-, ruthenium-, and gold-based hydrochlorination catalysts and derive descriptors for optimal host design, by systematically varying the porous properties and surface functionalization of carbon, while preserving the active metal sites. The acetylene adsorption capacity is identified as central activity descriptor, while the density of acidic oxygen sites determines the coking tendency and thus catalyst stability. With this understanding, a platinum single-atom catalyst is developed with stable catalytic performance under two-fold accelerated deactivation conditions compared to the state-of-the-art system, marking a step ahead towards sustainable PVC production.
Environment

Shallow slow earthquakes to decipher future catastrophic earthquakes in the Guerrero seismic gap

The Guerrero seismic gap is presumed to be a major source of seismic and tsunami hazard along the Mexican subduction zone. Until recently, there were limited observations at the shallow portion of the plate interface offshore Guerrero, so we deployed instruments there to better characterize the extent of the seismogenic zone. Here we report the discovery of episodic shallow tremors and potential slow slip events in Guerrero offshore. Their distribution, together with that of repeating earthquakes, seismicity, residual gravity and bathymetry, suggest that a portion of the shallow plate interface in the gap undergoes stable slip. This mechanical condition may not only explain the long return period of large earthquakes inside the gap, but also reveals why the rupture from past M < 8 earthquakes on adjacent megathrust segments did not propagate into the gap to result in much larger events. However, dynamic rupture effects could drive one of these nearby earthquakes to break through the entire Guerrero seismic gap.
Earth Science
ScienceAlert

Gigantic Antarctic Lake Suddenly Disappears in Monumental Vanishing Act

As the world gets warmer, staggering transformations are taking place in some of Earth's coldest locations – events that might go completely unnoticed by humans, were it not for our eyes in the sky. In a new study, satellite observations reveal one such stunning phenomenon: The sudden disappearance of a gigantic lake in Antarctica, which abruptly vanished from view during winter 2019. This was no small body of water, researchers report, with estimates the lake on Amery Ice Shelf in East Antarctica held some 600–750 million cubic meters (21–26 billion cubic feet) of water: more than all the water in Sydney Harbor,...
Science

Scientists obtain magnetic nanopowder for 6G technology

Material scientists have developed a fast method for producing epsilon iron oxide and demonstrated its promise for next-generation communications devices. Its outstanding magnetic properties make it one of the most coveted materials, such as for the upcoming 6G generation of communication devices and for durable magnetic recording. The work was published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
Engineering

Using nanoscale 3D printing to create high-resolution light field prints

Wouldn't it be amazing if printed images can look three-dimensional (3D)? Unfortunately, conventional prints like photographs display two-dimensional (2D) images with a fixed appearance as they contain only intensity and color information. These prints are unable to display a 3D image because they lack directional control of light rays, hence resulting in the loss of depth information.
Science

Topological Receptive Field Model for Human Retinotopic Mapping

The mapping between visual inputs on the retina and neuronal activations in the visual cortex, i.e., retinotopic map, is an essential topic in vision science and neuroscience. Human retinotopic maps can be revealed by analyzing the functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) signal responses to designed visual stimuli in vivo. Neurophysiology studies summarized that visual areas are topological (i.e., nearby neurons have receptive fields at nearby locations in the image). However, conventional fMRI-based analyses frequently generate non-topological results because they process fMRI signals on a voxel-wise basis, without considering the neighbor relations on the surface. Here we propose a topological receptive field (tRF) model which imposes the topological condition when decoding retinotopic fMRI signals. More specifically, we parametrized the cortical surface to a unit disk, characterized the topological condition by tRF, and employed an efficient scheme to solve the tRF model. We tested our framework on both synthetic and human fMRI data. Experimental results showed that the tRF model could remove the topological violations, improve model explaining power, and generate biologically plausible retinotopic maps. The proposed framework is general and can be applied to other sensory maps.
Astronomy

Halo Merger Tree Comparison: Impact on Galaxy Formation Models

Jonathan S. Gómez, Nelson D. Padilla, John C. Helly, Cedric G. Lacey, Carlton M. Baugh, Claudia del P. Lagos. We examine the effect of using different halo finders and merger tree building algorithms on galaxy properties predicted using the GALFORM semi-analytical model run on a high resolution, large volume dark matter simulation. The halo finders/tree builders HBT, ROCKSTAR, SUBFIND and VELOCIRAPTOR differ in their definitions of halo mass, on whether only spatial or phase-space information is used, and in how they distinguish satellite and main haloes; all of these features have some impact on the model galaxies, even after the trees are post-processed and homogenised by GALFORM. The stellar mass function is insensitive to the halo and merger tree finder adopted. However, we find that the number of central and satellite galaxies in GALFORM does depend slightly on the halo finder/tree builder. The number of galaxies without resolved subhaloes depends strongly on the tree builder, with VELOCIRAPTOR, a phase-space finder, showing the largest population of such galaxies. The distributions of stellar masses, cold and hot gas masses, and star formation rates agree well between different halo finders/tree builders. However, because VELOCIRAPTOR has more early progenitor haloes, with these trees GALFORM produces slightly higher star formation rate densities at high redshift, smaller galaxy sizes, and larger stellar masses for the spheroid component. Since in all cases these differences are small we conclude that, when all of the trees are processed so that the main progenitor mass increases monotonically, the predicted GALFORM galaxy populations are stable and consistent for these four halo finders/tree builders.