Interactions of nasal epithelium with macrophages and dendritic cells variously alter urban PM-induced inflammation in healthy, asthma and COPD
Urban particulate matter (UPM) is an important trigger of airway inflammation. The cross-talk between the external and internal matrix in the respiratory tract occurs due to the transepithelial network of macrophages/dendritic cells. This study characterized the immune processes induced by the epithelium after UPM exposure in special regard to interactions with monocyte-derived dendritic cells (moDCs) and monocyte-derived macrophages (moMφs) in obstructive lung diseases. A triple-cell co-culture model (8 controls, 10 asthma, and 8 patients with COPD) utilized nasal epithelial cells, along with moMφs, and moDCs was exposed to UPM for 24 h. The inflammatory response of nasal epithelial cells to UPM stimulation is affected differently by cell–cell interactions in healthy people, asthma or COPD patients of which the interactions with DCs had the strongest impact on the inflammatory reaction of epithelial cells after UPM exposure. The epithelial remodeling and DCs dysfunction might accelerate the inflammation after air pollution exposure in asthma and COPD.www.nature.com