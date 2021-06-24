Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Interactions of nasal epithelium with macrophages and dendritic cells variously alter urban PM-induced inflammation in healthy, asthma and COPD

By Magdalena Paplinska-Goryca, Paulina Misiukiewicz-Stepien, Malgorzata Proboszcz, Patrycja Nejman-Gryz, Katarzyna Gorska, Elwira Zajusz-Zubek, Rafal Krenke
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban particulate matter (UPM) is an important trigger of airway inflammation. The cross-talk between the external and internal matrix in the respiratory tract occurs due to the transepithelial network of macrophages/dendritic cells. This study characterized the immune processes induced by the epithelium after UPM exposure in special regard to interactions with monocyte-derived dendritic cells (moDCs) and monocyte-derived macrophages (moMφs) in obstructive lung diseases. A triple-cell co-culture model (8 controls, 10 asthma, and 8 patients with COPD) utilized nasal epithelial cells, along with moMφs, and moDCs was exposed to UPM for 24 h. The inflammatory response of nasal epithelial cells to UPM stimulation is affected differently by cell–cell interactions in healthy people, asthma or COPD patients of which the interactions with DCs had the strongest impact on the inflammatory reaction of epithelial cells after UPM exposure. The epithelial remodeling and DCs dysfunction might accelerate the inflammation after air pollution exposure in asthma and COPD.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dendritic Cells#Asthma#Epithelium#Int#Copd#Upm#Dcs#Pm10#Fe#Pbec#Tnf#Pm9#Tslp#Emt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The relationship between brachial-ankle pulse wave velocity and peripheral blood lymphocyte subsets in hypertensives: a cross-sectional study

Arteriosclerosis is the common pathological basis of hypertension-related target organ damage, and pulse wave velocity (PWV) is commonly used to assess the degree of arterial stiffness. Previous studies have reported the correlation between peripheral blood inflammatory indicators and PWV in hypertensives, but few studies examined the role of immune cells in arteriosclerosis in the context of human hypertension. In order to enrich the understanding of this topic, we conducted a cross-sectional study on hospitalized hypertensives in Tongji Hospital of Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology from January 2015 to February 2017 to investigate the relationship between brachial-ankle pulse wave velocity (baPWV) and peripheral blood lymphocyte subsets. Sixty-four eligible patients were enrolled in our study. The patients’ blood pressure, height, body weight, and baPWV were collected, along with the lab results of their peripheral complete blood count, blood chemistry, and lymphocyte subsets. We studied the Spearman correlation between baPWV and lymphocyte subsets and other variables. We further used multivariable stepwise linear regression analysis and the results showed that baPWV was significantly correlated with age, height, systolic blood pressure, and the level of T lymphocytes (CD3+CD45+) in hypertensive patients (β = 8.77, P = 0.006; β = −17.50, P = 0.001; β = 6.70, P = 0.002, and β = −7.093, P = 0.024, respectively). According to our findings, baPWV was independently and negatively correlated with the level of peripheral blood T lymphocytes in hypertensives, and infiltration of T lymphocytes into the vessels wall may be a key part of the immune mechanism of arteriosclerosis in hypertension.
CancerPosted by
SlashGear

Study discovers how Omega-3 fatty acids slow the growth of tumors

Some may be surprised to learn that there are good fatty acids that the human body needs despite the prevalence of low-fat diets. Among Omega-3 fatty acids, DHA is particularly important because it’s crucial to brain function, vision, and the regulation of inflammatory phenomena. DHA also plays a role in the reduction of the incidence of cancer.
CancerNature.com

VHL regulates the sensitivity of clear cell renal cell carcinoma to SIRT4-mediated metabolic stress via HIF-1α/HO-1 pathway

Clear cell renal cell carcinomas (ccRCC) reprogram carbon metabolism responses to hypoxia, thereby promoting utilization of glutamine. Recently, sirtuin 4 (SIRT4), a novel molecular has turned out to be related to alternating glutamine metabolism and modulating the tumor microenvironment. However, the role of SIRT4 in ccRCC remains poorly understood. Here, we illustrated that the expression of SIRT4 is markedly reduced in cancerous tissues, and closely associated with malignancy stage, grade, and prognosis. In ccRCC cells, SIRT4 exerted its proapoptotic activity through enhancing intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS). Heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1) is part of an endogenous defense system against oxidative stress. Nevertheless, overexpression of SIRT4 hindered the upregulation of HO-1 in von Hippel–Lindau (VHL)-proficient cells and repressed its expression in VHL-deficient cells. This discrepancy indicated that competent VHL withstands the inhibitory role of SIRT4 on HIF-1α/HO-1. Functionally, overexpression of HO-1 counteracted the promotional effects of SIRT4 on ROS accumulation and apoptosis. Mechanistically, SIRT4 modulates ROS and HO-1 expression via accommodating p38-MAPK phosphorylation. By contrast, downregulation of p38-MAPK by SB203580 decreased intracellular ROS level and enhanced the expression of HO-1. Collectively, this work revealed a potential role for SIRT4 in the stimulation of ROS and the modulation of apoptosis. SIRT4/HO-1 may act as a potential therapeutic target, especially in VHL-deficient ccRCCs.
CancerScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces suppressive myeloid cell production from hematopoietic progenitors in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes from healthy bone marrow hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). We found that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that induced MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53s and chromosome 19 microRNA cluster overexpression regulate cancer testis antigen expression and cellular transformation in hepatocellular carcinoma

A subset of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) overexpresses the chromosome 19 miRNA cluster (C19MC) and is associated with an undifferentiated phenotype marked by overexpression of cancer testis antigens (CTAs) including anti-apoptotic melanoma-A antigens (MAGEAs). However, the regulation of C19MC miRNA and MAGEA expression in HCCs are not understood. Here we show that, C19MC overexpression is tightly linked to a sub-set of HCCs with transcription-incompetent p53. Using next-generation and Sanger sequencing we found that, p53 in Hep3B cells is impaired by TP53-FXR2 fusion, and that overexpression of the C19MC miRNA-520G in Hep3B cells promotes the expression of MAGEA-3, 6 and 12 mRNAs. Furthermore, overexpression of p53-R175H and p53-R273H mutants promote miR-520G and MAGEA RNA expression and cellular transformation. Moreover, IFN-γ co-operates with miR-520G to promote MAGEA expression. On the other hand, metals such as nickel and zinc promote miR-526B but not miR-520G, to result in the suppression of MAGEA mRNA expression, and evoke cell death through mitochondrial membrane depolarization. Therefore our study demonstrates that a MAGEA-promoting network involving miR-520G, p53-defects and IFN-γ that govern cellular transformation and cell survival pathways, but MAGEA expression and survival are counteracted by nickel and zinc combination.
CancerNature.com

Drug-specific Treg cells are induced during desensitization procedure for rituximab and tocilizumab in patients with anaphylaxis

Biologic agents (BA) are able to induce an adaptive immune response in a proportion of exposed patients with the onset of anti-drug antibodies (ADA), which are usually responsible for hypersensitivity reactions (HR). Drug desensitization (DD) for BA allows transient clinical tolerance to the drug in reactive patients. The paper aimed to analyse the modification of drug-specific immune responses along DD in two patients with previous ADA-mediated HR (anaphylaxis) to rituximab and tocilizumab. The in vivo and in vitro assays of humoral and cellular response to drugs were carried out in a longitudinal manner throughout the DD cycles. We observed a progressive decrease of the pre-procedure ADA titer with negativization during the DD cycles in both patients. The monitoring of the drug-specific effector cell response showed the decrease in the BA-induced proliferation, while T cell response to unrelated antigens resulted unmodified along the DD cycles. Lastly, the increase of circulating drug-specific Treg cells mainly producing IL-35 were shown during the DD treatment. This study provides evidence that DD treatment to two BA inhibits humoral and cellular anti-drug response by increasing regulatory T cells and cytokines in an antigen-restricted manner. These modifications could contribute to the safety of the procedure.
CancerNature.com

MCM8 is regulated by EGFR signaling and promotes the growth of glioma stem cells through its interaction with DNA-replication-initiating factors

Mini-chromosome maintenance (MCM) proteins are critical components of DNA-replication-licensing factors. MCM8 is an MCM protein that exhibits oncogenic functions in several human malignancies. However, the role of MCM8 in glioblastomas (GBMs) has remained unclear. In the present study, we investigated the biological functions and mechanisms of MCM8 in glioma stem cells (GSCs). The clinical relevance of MCM8 mRNA expression was explored via TCGA and REMBRANDT datasets. The effects of MCM8 on the self-renewal and tumorigenicity of GSCs were examined both in vitro and in vivo. The regulation of MCM8 expression and its interacting proteins were also evaluated. We found that the expression of MCM8 was elevated in high-grade gliomas and classical molecular subtypes and was inversely correlated with patient prognosis. GSCs had a significantly higher expression of MCM8 compared with that in normal glioma cells. Silencing of MCM8 induced G0/G1 arrest and apoptosis, as well as inhibited the proliferation and self-renewal of GSCs. Forced expression of MCM8 enhanced clonogenicity of GSCs both in vitro and in vivo. MCM8 expression was regulated by EGFR signaling, which was mediated by NF-κB (p65). MCM8 interacted with DNA-replication-initiating factors—including EZH2, CDC6, and CDCA2—and influenced these factors to associate with chromatin. In addition, MCM8 knockdown increased the sensitivity of GSCs to radiation and TMZ treatments. Our findings suggest that MCM8, regulated by the EGFR pathway, maintains the clonogenic and tumorigenic potential of GSCs through interaction with DNA-replication-initiating factors; hence, MCM8 may represent a novel therapeutic target in GBMs.
ScienceNature.com

Yeast adaptive response to acetic acid stress involves structural alterations and increased stiffness of the cell wall

This work describes a coordinate and comprehensive view on the time course of the alterations occurring at the level of the cell wall during adaptation of a yeast cell population to sudden exposure to a sub-lethal stress induced by acetic acid. Acetic acid is a major inhibitory compound in industrial bioprocesses and a widely used preservative in foods and beverages. Results indicate that yeast cell wall resistance to lyticase activity increases during acetic acid-induced growth latency, corresponding to yeast population adaptation to sudden exposure to this stress. This response correlates with: (i) increased cell stiffness, assessed by atomic force microscopy (AFM); (ii) increased content of cell wall β-glucans, assessed by fluorescence microscopy, and (iii) slight increase of the transcription level of the GAS1 gene encoding a β-1,3-glucanosyltransferase that leads to elongation of (1→3)-β-d-glucan chains. Collectively, results reinforce the notion that the adaptive yeast response to acetic acid stress involves a coordinate alteration of the cell wall at the biophysical and molecular levels. These alterations guarantee a robust adaptive response essential to limit the futile cycle associated to the re-entry of the toxic acid form after the active expulsion of acetate from the cell interior.
ScienceNature.com

Vpr counteracts the restriction of LAPTM5 to promote HIV-1 infection in macrophages

The HIV-1 accessory proteins Vif, Vpu, and Nef can promote infection by overcoming the inhibitory effects of the host cell restriction factors APOBEC3G, Tetherin, and SERINC5, respectively. However, how the HIV-1 accessory protein Vpr enhances infection in macrophages but not in CD4+ T cells remains elusive. Here, we report that Vpr counteracts lysosomal-associated transmembrane protein 5 (LAPTM5), a potent inhibitor of HIV-1 particle infectivity, to enhance HIV-1 infection in macrophages. LAPTM5 transports HIV-1 envelope glycoproteins to lysosomes for degradation, thereby inhibiting virion infectivity. Vpr counteracts the restrictive effects of LAPTM5 by triggering its degradation via DCAF1. In the absence of Vpr, the silencing of LAPTM5 precisely phenocopied the effect of Vpr on HIV-1 infection. In contrast, Vpr did not enhance HIV-1 infection in the absence of LAPTM5. Moreover, LAPTM5 was highly expressed in macrophages but not in CD4+ T lymphocytes. Re-expressing LAPTM5 reconstituted the Vpr-dependent promotion of HIV-1 infection in primary CD4+ T cells, as observed in macrophages. Herein, we demonstrate the molecular mechanism used by Vpr to overcome LAPTM5 restriction in macrophages, providing a potential strategy for anti-HIV/AIDS therapeutics.
ScienceNature.com

M2 macrophages, but not M1 macrophages, support megakaryopoiesis by upregulating PI3K-AKT pathway activity

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 234 (2021) Cite this article. Dysfunctional megakaryopoiesis hampers platelet production, which is closely associated with thrombocytopenia (PT). Macrophages (MФs) are crucial cellular components in the bone marrow (BM) microenvironment. However, the specific effects of M1 MФs or M2 MФs on regulating megakaryocytes (MKs) are largely unknown. In the current study, aberrant BM-M1/M2 MФ polarization, characterized by increased M1 MФs and decreased M2 MФs and accompanied by impaired megakaryopoiesis-supporting abilities, was found in patients with PT post-allotransplant. RNA-seq and western blot analysis showed that the PI3K-AKT pathway was downregulated in the BM MФs of PT patients. Moreover, in vitro treatment with PI3K-AKT activators restored the impaired megakaryopoiesis-supporting ability of MФs from PT patients. Furthermore, we found M1 MФs suppress, whereas M2 MФs support MK maturation and platelet formation in humans. Chemical inhibition of PI3K-AKT pathway reduced megakaryopoiesis-supporting ability of M2 MФs, as indicated by decreased MK count, colony-forming unit number, high-ploidy distribution, and platelet count. Importantly, genetic knockdown of the PI3K-AKT pathway impaired the megakaryopoiesis-supporting ability of MФs both in vitro and in a MФ-specific PI3K-knockdown murine model, indicating a critical role of PI3K-AKT pathway in regulating the megakaryopoiesis-supporting ability of M2 MФs. Furthermore, our preliminary data indicated that TGF-β released by M2 MФs may facilitate megakaryopoiesis through upregulation of the JAK2/STAT5 and MAPK/ERK pathways in MKs. Taken together, our data reveal that M1 and M2 MФs have opposing effects on MKs in a PI3K-AKT pathway-dependent manner, which may lead to new insights into the pathogenesis of thrombocytopenia and provide a potential therapeutic strategy to promote megakaryopoiesis.
ScienceNature.com

High-resolution transcriptional landscape of xeno-free human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cerebellar organoids

Current protocols for producing cerebellar neurons from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) often rely on animal co-culture and mostly exist as monolayers, limiting their capability to recapitulate the complex processes in the developing cerebellum. Here, we employed a robust method, without the need for mouse co-culture to generate three-dimensional cerebellar organoids from hPSCs that display hallmarks of in vivo cerebellar development. Single-cell profiling followed by comparison to human and mouse cerebellar atlases revealed the presence and maturity of transcriptionally distinct populations encompassing major cerebellar cell types. Encapsulation with Matrigel aimed to provide more physiologically-relevant conditions through recapitulation of basement-membrane signalling, influenced both growth dynamics and cellular composition of the organoids, altering developmentally relevant gene expression programmes. We identified enrichment of cerebellar disease genes in distinct cell populations in the hPSC-derived cerebellar organoids. These findings ascertain xeno-free human cerebellar organoids as a unique model to gain insight into cerebellar development and its associated disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Immunological imprinting of the antibody response in COVID-19 patients

In addition to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), humans are also susceptible to six other coronaviruses, for which consecutive exposures to antigenically related and divergent seasonal coronaviruses are frequent. Despite the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing research, the nature of the antibody response against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is unclear. Here we longitudinally profile the early humoral immune response against SARS-CoV-2 in hospitalized coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients and quantify levels of pre-existing immunity to OC43, HKU1 and 229E seasonal coronaviruses, and find a strong back-boosting effect to conserved but not variable regions of OC43 and HKU1 betacoronaviruses spike protein. However, such antibody memory boost to human coronaviruses negatively correlates with the induction of IgG and IgM against SARS-CoV-2 spike and nucleocapsid protein. Our findings thus provide evidence of immunological imprinting by previous seasonal coronavirus infections that can potentially modulate the antibody profile to SARS-CoV-2 infection.
CancerNature.com

Marizomib sensitizes primary glioma cells to apoptosis induced by a latest-generation TRAIL receptor agonist

Due to the absence of curative treatments for glioblastoma (GBM), we assessed the efficacy of single and combination treatments with a translationally relevant 2nd generation TRAIL-receptor agonist (IZI1551) and the blood–brain barrier (BBB) permeant proteasome inhibitor marizomib in a panel of patient-derived glioblastoma cell lines. These cells were cultured using protocols that maintain the characteristics of primary tumor cells. IZI1551+marizomib combination treatments synergistically induced apoptotic cell death in the majority of cases, both in 2D, as well as in 3D spheroid cultures. In contrast, single-drug treatments largely failed to induce noticeable amounts of cell death. Kinetic analyses suggested that time-shifted drug exposure might further increase responsiveness, with marizomib pre-treatments indeed strongly enhancing cell death. Cell death responses upon the addition of IZI1551 could also be observed in GBM cells that were kept in a medium collected from the basolateral side of a human hCMEC/D3 BBB model that had been exposed to marizomib. Interestingly, the subset of GBM cell lines resistant to IZI1551+marizomib treatments expressed lower surface amounts of TRAIL death receptors, substantially lower amounts of procaspase-8, and increased amounts of cFLIP, suggesting that apoptosis initiation was likely too weak to initiate downstream apoptosis execution. Indeed, experiments in which the mitochondrial apoptosis threshold was lowered by antagonizing Mcl-1 re-established sensitivity to IZI1551+marizomib in otherwise resistant cells. Overall, our study demonstrates a high efficacy of combination treatments with a latest-generation TRAIL receptor agonist and the BBB permeant proteasome inhibitor marizomib in relevant GBM cell models, as well as strategies to further enhance responsiveness and to sensitize subgroups of otherwise resistant GBM cases.
CancerNature.com

The immune cell landscape of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from PNS patients

Existing research suggests that the human immune system and immune cells are involved in the pathogenesis of nephrotic syndrome, but there is still a lack of direct evidence. This study tried to analyze the profiling of immune cells in the peripheral blood of steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (SSNS) patients and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) patients before and after standard steroid treatment to clarify the immunological mechanism of nephrotic syndrome patients. The number and proportion of CD4 + T cells in patients with nephrotic syndrome remained unchanged. However, there is an imbalance of Th1 and Th2 and an excessive increase of Th17 cells. The number of CD8 + T cells and the number of effector CD8 + T cells in them increased significantly, but only in SSNS, the number of activated CD8 + T cells increased, and the number of activated Treg cells decreased significantly. Nephrotic syndrome patients also have B cell disorder, and it is more prominent in SSNS patients. Compared with the normal control, only the number of B cells and plasmablast in SSNS patients increased significantly (Z = − 2.20, P = 0.028). This study also observed that transitional B cells decreased in both SSNS and SRNS patients, but SSNS patients' decrease was lower than in SRNS patients. Compared with normal controls, monocytes in patients with nephrotic syndrome decreased significantly. The main reason was that Non-classical Monocyte decreased, while Classical Monocyte increased slightly. The total number of NK cells did not change, but the internal cell subgroups' composition occurred. Changes, realized as CD56hi NK cells increased, CD56low NK cells decreased; and the above trend is more evident in SSNS patients. Patients with nephrotic syndrome have immune disorders, including T cells, B cells, Monocytes, and NK cells. It can be confirmed that immune factors are involved in the pathogenesis of the nephrotic syndrome.
ScienceScience Now

Clonal analysis of immunodominance and cross-reactivity of the CD4 T cell response to SARS-CoV-2

The identification of CD4+ T cell epitopes is instrumental for the design of subunit vaccines for broad protection against coronaviruses. Here, we demonstrate in COVID-19–recovered individuals a robust CD4+ T cell response to naturally processed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike (S) protein and nucleoprotein (N), including effector, helper, and memory T cells. By characterizing 2943 S-reactive T cell clones from 34 individuals, we found that the receptor-binding domain (RBD) is highly immunogenic and that 33% of RBD-reactive clones and 94% of individuals recognized a conserved immunodominant S346–S365 region comprising nested human leukocyte antigen DR (HLA-DR)– and HLA-DP–restricted epitopes. Using pre– and post–COVID-19 samples and S proteins from endemic coronaviruses, we identified cross-reactive T cells targeting multiple S protein sites. The immunodominant and cross-reactive epitopes identified can inform vaccination strategies to counteract emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.
CancerNature.com

Establishment of liver tumor cell lines from atherogenic and high fat diet fed hepatitis C virus transgenic mice

A syngeneic mouse model bearing a transplanted tumor is indispensable for the evaluation of the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). However, few syngeneic mouse models of liver cancer are available. We established liver tumor cell lines (MHCF1 and MHCF5) from hepatitis C virus transgenic mice fed an atherogenic high-fat diet. MHCF1 and MHCF5 were successfully transplanted into the subcutaneous space of syngeneic C57BL/6 mice, in addition, they efficiently developed orthotopic tumors in the liver of syngeneic C57BL/6 mice. MHCF5 grew rapidly and showed a more malignant phenotype compared with MHCF1. Histologically, MHCF1-derived tumors were a combined type of hepatocellular carcinoma and MHCF5-derived tumors showed a sarcomatous morphology. Interestingly, MHCF1 and MHCF5 showed different sensitivity against an anti-PD1 antibody and MHCF5-derived tumors were resistant to this antibody. CD8 T cells infiltrated the MHCF1-derived tumors, but no CD8 T cells were found within the MHCF5-derived tumors. Gene expression profiling and whole-exon sequencing revealed that MHCF5 displayed the features of an activated cancer stem cell-like signature of sonic hedgehog and Wnt signaling. Therefore, these cell lines could be useful for the identification of new biomarkers and molecular mechanisms of ICI resistance and the development of new drugs against liver cancer.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study paves the way for development of new therapeutics for C. difficile infection

A new study paves the way for the development of next generation therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), the most frequent cause of healthcare-acquired gastrointestinal infections and death in developed countries. Published today in Nature Communications, the study reveals the first 3D structure of the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Bruker’s molecular phenomics research tools enable new insights into ‘long COVID’ and post-acute metabolic abnormalities

A clinical research collaboration on COVID-19 pheno-conversion and subsequent pheno-reversion has discovered transient and persistent systemic changes of the molecular signatures in patient blood samples three months after the acute COVID-19 disease phase. These biochemical abnormalities, identified by a quantitative, label-free assay platform integrating nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy and mass spectrometry (MS), relate to ongoing ‘long COVID’ symptoms, which persist post-acute infection and can affect more than half of the recovered COVID patients - even six months after infection.
Healthjneurosci.org

Sleep Loss Drives Brain Region-Specific and Cell Type-Specific Alterations in Ribosome-Associated Transcripts Involved in Synaptic Plasticity and Cellular Timekeeping

Sleep and sleep loss are thought to impact synaptic plasticity, and recent studies have shown that sleep and sleep deprivation (SD) differentially affect gene transcription and protein translation in the mammalian forebrain. However, much less is known regarding how sleep and SD affect these processes in different microcircuit elements within the hippocampus and neocortex, for example, in inhibitory versus excitatory neurons. Here, we use translating ribosome affinity purification (TRAP) and in situ hybridization to characterize the effects of sleep versus SD on abundance of ribosome-associated transcripts in Camk2a-expressing (Camk2a+) pyramidal neurons and parvalbumin-expressing (PV+) interneurons in the hippocampus and neocortex of male mice. We find that while both Camk2a+ neurons and PV+ interneurons in neocortex show concurrent SD-driven increases in ribosome-associated transcripts for activity-regulated effectors of plasticity and transcriptional regulation, these transcripts are minimally affected by SD in hippocampus. Similarly, we find that while SD alters several ribosome-associated transcripts involved in cellular timekeeping in neocortical Camk2a+ and PV+ neurons, effects on circadian clock transcripts in hippocampus are minimal, and restricted to Camk2a+ neurons. Taken together, our results indicate that SD effects on transcripts associated with translating ribosomes are both cell type-specific and brain region-specific, and that these effects are substantially more pronounced in the neocortex than the hippocampus. We conclude that SD-driven alterations in the strength of synapses, excitatory-inhibitory (E-I) balance, and cellular timekeeping are likely more heterogeneous than previously appreciated.