Woman Driver Caught After Police Pursue Her For Hours Across SW San Antonio

A woman was apprehended at a gas station on the city’s southwest side after an hours-long pursuit that involved San Antonio police. Around 1 p.m., a West SAFFE unit was supporting another SAPD unit when they came across the suspect acting belligerently in the 3600 block of Fredericksburg Road, according to officials. The officers asked the suspect to leave, which she did, but she subsequently returned and proceeded to act belligerently.