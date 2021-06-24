Guiding urban water management towards 1.5 °C

Biomethanation projects across the world struggle with multiple challenges related to the location selection and optimization of the treatment facilities. Important aspects such as treatment plant location and treatment process chain configuration depend on the waste sources to be treated, the required end-product type and quality, as well as its final use destination, all of which are variable in time and space. This research describes the development and use of an integrated decision-support software tool that allows setting up optimal organic waste value chains, named optim-O. Key features of the tool include a multidimensional spatiotemporal database, a model-based decision module for simulation and optimization, as well as a user-friendly interface. The availability of such a software tool will not only allow to save time and money on data collection and calculations, but will also induce more comprehensive decisions by simultaneously taking into account a variety of factors, thereby significantly facilitating and enhancing the decision-making process.