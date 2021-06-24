Cancel
Astronomy

The best temperature range to acquire reliable thermal infrared spectra from orbit

By F. Nestola, S. Ferrari, M. G. Pamato, G. Redhammer, J. Helbert, M. Alvaro, M. C. Domeneghetti
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar System bodies undergo to daily and periodical variations of temperature that mainly depend on their closeness to the Sun. It is known that mineral expansion and contraction due to such variations modify the thermal infrared spectra acquired on solid surfaces. Therefore, it becomes crucial to know the best temperature range at which the acquisition itself should be carried out to get reliable information on the mineralogy of such bodies. Here we provide the thermal expansion of olivine between 20 and 298 K determined by X-ray diffraction. Our data reveal the non-linear behaviour of silicates that undergo to low temperatures, where volume variations appear positively correlated with temperatures. Subtle bond-length variations occurring at low temperatures are then expected to minimally affect vibrational absorption positions. We suggest that thermal infrared spectra of those Solar-System surfaces that are not exceeding 300 K provide reliable information about not only the silicate mineral identification but also on their chemical composition, regardless of the instantaneous temperature.

www.nature.com
Astronomy
Science
AstronomySpaceRef

Clouds And Colors Seen From Orbit

Thomas Pesquet: These two pictures show random clouds, and they are nothing particularly exceptional for a view up here, but they have nice colours. They highlight an aspect of being on the International Space Station. Every 90 minutes we do a complete circle of Earth, and our planet is so beautiful even standard clouds are interesting. So even if I only had 90 minutes of free time a week, and I spend it looking out of Cupola, I could easily snap 90 pictures, but often even more! Clouds, sea, Earth art, cities at night, volcanoes, they all revolve continuously below us.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02212-z, published online 3 June 2021. In the original version of the Article, the title was incorrectly stated as “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable tropic level information for marine mammals.” This has now been corrected to “Zinc isotopes from archaeological bones provide reliable trophic level information for marine mammals” in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.
ScienceNature.com

Real-time multi-angle projection imaging of biological dynamics

We introduce a cost-effective and easily implementable scan unit that converts any camera-based microscope with optical sectioning capability into a multi-angle projection imaging system. Projection imaging reduces data overhead and accelerates imaging by a factor of >100, while also allowing users to readily view biological phenomena of interest from multiple perspectives on the fly. By rapidly interrogating the sample from just two perspectives, our method also enables real-time stereoscopic imaging and three-dimensional particle localization. We demonstrate projection imaging with spinning disk confocal, lattice light-sheet, multidirectional illumination light-sheet and oblique plane microscopes on specimens that range from organelles in single cells to the vasculature of a zebrafish embryo. Furthermore, we leverage our projection method to rapidly image cancer cell morphodynamics and calcium signaling in cultured neurons at rates up to 119 Hz as well as to simultaneously image orthogonal views of a beating embryonic zebrafish heart.
Wildlifealbuquerqueexpress.com

Membrane proteins of bacteria, human similar

Berlin [Germany], June 26 (ANI): In a joint project, researchers have now discovered that a membrane protein found in bacteria has a similar structure and function as a group of proteins that are responsible for remodelling and rebuilding the cell membrane in humans. No connection between the two protein groups...
ChemistryNature.com

Effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid natural fibre/phenol formaldehyde composites

This investigation is carried out to understand the effects of water absorption on the mechanical properties of hybrid phenol formaldehyde (PF) composite fabricated with Areca Fine Fibres (AFFs) and Calotropis Gigantea Fibre (CGF). Hybrid CGF/AFF/PF composites were manufactured using the hand layup technique at varying weight percentages of fibre reinforcement (25, 35 and 45%). Hybrid composite having 35 wt.% showed better mechanical properties (tensile strength ca. 59 MPa, flexural strength ca. 73 MPa and impact strength 1.43 kJ/m2) under wet and dry conditions as compared to the other hybrid composites. In general, the inclusion of the fibres enhanced the mechanical properties of neat PF. Increase in the fibre content increased the water absorption, however, after 120 h of immersion, all the composites attained an equilibrium state.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Electrical control of valley-Zeeman spin-orbit coupling-induced spin precession at room temperature

The ultimate goal of spintronics is achieving electrically controlled coherent manipulation of the electron spin at room temperature to enable devices such as spin field-effect transistors. With conventional materials, coherent spin precession has been observed in the ballistic regime and at low temperatures only. However, the strong spin anisotropy and the valley character of the electronic states in 2D materials provide unique control knobs to manipulate spin precession. Here, by manipulating the anisotropic spin-orbit coupling in bilayer graphene by the proximity effect to WSe$_2$, we achieve coherent spin precession in the absence of an external magnetic field, even in the diffusive regime. Remarkably, the sign of the precessing spin polarization can be tuned by a back gate voltage and by a drift current. Our realization of a spin field-effect transistor at room temperature is a cornerstone for the implementation of energy-efficient spin-based logic.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Transforming the layered ferromagnet F5GT for future spintronics

ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. A RMIT-led international collaboration published this week has achieved record-high electron doping in a layered ferromagnet, causing magnetic phase transition with significant promise for future electronics. Control of magnetism (or spin directions) by electric voltage is vital for developing future, low-energy...
ChemistryNature.com

Weak ferroelectric charge transfer in layer-asymmetric bilayers of 2D semiconductors

In bilayers of two-dimensional semiconductors with stacking arrangements which lack inversion symmetry charge transfer between the layers due to layer-asymmetric interband hybridisation can generate a potential difference between the layers. We analyse bilayers of transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs)—in particular, \(\hbox {WSe}_2\)—for which we find a substantial stacking-dependent charge transfer, and InSe, for which the charge transfer is found to be negligibly small. The information obtained about TMDs is then used to map potentials generated by the interlayer charge transfer across the moiré superlattice in twistronic bilayers.
ChemistryNature.com

Ambient effect on the Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in metallic two-dimensional magnets

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 62 (2021) Cite this article. The emergent magnetic two-dimensional (2D) materials provide ideal solid-state platforms for a broad range of applications including miniaturized spintronics, nonreciprocal optics, and magnetoelectric sensors. Owing to the general environmental sensitivity of 2D magnets, the understanding of ambient effects on 2D magnetism is critical. Apparently, the nature of itinerant ferromagnetism potentially makes metallic 2D magnets insensitive to environmental disturbance. Nevertheless, our systematic study showed that the Curie temperature of metallic 2D Fe3GeTe2 decreases dramatically in the air but thick Fe3GeTe2 exhibits self-protection. Remarkably, we found the air exposure effectively promotes the formation of multiple magnetic domains in 2D Fe3GeTe2, but not in bulk Fe3GeTe2. Our first-principles calculations support the scenario that substrate-induced roughness and tellurium vacancies boost the interaction of 2D Fe3GeTe2 with the air. Our elucidation of the thickness-dependent air-catalyzed evolution of Curie temperatures and magnetic domains in 2D magnets provides critical insights for chemically decorating and manipulating 2D magnets.
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning based prediction of lattice thermal conductivity for half-Heusler compounds using atomic information

Half-Heusler compound has drawn attention in a variety of fields as a candidate material for thermoelectric energy conversion and spintronics technology. When the half-Heusler compound is incorporated into the device, the control of high lattice thermal conductivity owing to high crystal symmetry is a challenge for the thermal manager of the device. The calculation for the prediction of lattice thermal conductivity is an important physical parameter for controlling the thermal management of the device. We examined whether lattice thermal conductivity prediction by machine learning was possible on the basis of only the atomic information of constituent elements for thermal conductivity calculated by the density functional theory in various half-Heusler compounds. Consequently, we constructed a machine learning model, which can predict the lattice thermal conductivity with high accuracy from the information of only atomic radius and atomic mass of each site in the half-Heusler type crystal structure. Applying our results, the lattice thermal conductivity for an unknown half-Heusler compound can be immediately predicted. In the future, low-cost and short-time development of new functional materials can be realized, leading to breakthroughs in the search of novel functional materials.
AstronomyNature.com

Long-lasting habitable periods in Gale crater constrained by glauconitic clays

In situ investigations by the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover have confirmed the presence of an ancient lake that existed in Gale crater for up to 10 million years. The lake was filled with sediments that eventually converted to a compacted sandstone. However, it remains unclear whether the infilling of the lake was the result of background sedimentation processes or represents punctual flooding events in a largely isolated lake. Here, we used the X-ray diffraction data obtained with the Chemistry and Mineralogy instrument onboard the Curiosity rover to characterize the degree of disorder of clay minerals in the Murray formation at Gale crater. Our analysis shows that they are structurally and compositionally related to glauconitic clays, which are a sensitive proxy of quiescent conditions in liquid bodies for extended periods of time. Such results provide evidence of long periods of extremely low sedimentation in an ancient brackish lake on Mars, the signature of an aqueous regime with slow evaporation at low temperatures. More in general, the identification of lacustrine glauconitic clays on Mars provides a key parameter in the characterization of aqueous Martian palaeoenvironments that may once have harboured life.
ScienceNature.com

The Great Oxygenation Event as a consequence of ecological dynamics modulated by planetary change

The Great Oxygenation Event (GOE), ca. 2.4 billion years ago, transformed life and environments on Earth. Its causes, however, are debated. We mathematically analyze the GOE in terms of ecological dynamics coupled with a changing Earth. Anoxygenic photosynthetic bacteria initially dominate over cyanobacteria, but their success depends on the availability of suitable electron donors that are vulnerable to oxidation. The GOE is triggered when the difference between the influxes of relevant reductants and phosphate falls below a critical value that is an increasing function of the reproductive rate of cyanobacteria. The transition can be either gradual and reversible or sudden and irreversible, depending on sources and sinks of oxygen. Increasing sources and decreasing sinks of oxygen can also trigger the GOE, but this possibility depends strongly on migration of cyanobacteria from privileged sites. Our model links ecological dynamics to planetary change, with geophysical evolution determining the relevant time scales.
ScienceNature.com

MADS1 maintains barley spike morphology at high ambient temperatures

Temperature stresses affect plant phenotypic diversity. The developmental stability of the inflorescence, required for reproductive success, is tightly regulated by the interplay of genetic and environmental factors. However, the mechanisms underpinning how plant inflorescence architecture responds to temperature are largely unknown. We demonstrate that the barley SEPALLATA MADS-box protein HvMADS1 is responsible for maintaining an unbranched spike architecture at high temperatures, while the loss-of-function mutant forms a branched inflorescence-like structure. HvMADS1 exhibits increased binding to target promoters via A-tract CArG-box motifs, which change conformation with temperature. Target genes for high-temperature-dependent HvMADS1 activation are predominantly associated with inflorescence differentiation and phytohormone signalling. HvMADS1 directly regulates the cytokinin-degrading enzyme HvCKX3 to integrate temperature response and cytokinin homeostasis, which is required to repress meristem cell cycle/division. Our findings reveal a mechanism by which genetic factors direct plant thermomorphogenesis, extending the recognized role of plant MADS-box proteins in floral development.
PhysicsNature.com

Electrochemical growth mechanism of nanoporous platinum layers

Porous platinum is a frequently used catalyst material in electrosynthesis and a robust broadband absorber in thermoelectrics. Pore size distribution and localization determine its properties by a large extent. However, the pore formation mechanism during the growth of the material remains unclear. In this work we elucidate the mechanism underlying electrochemical growth of nanoporous platinum layers and its control by ionic concentration and current density during electrolysis. The electrode kinetics and reduction steps of PtCl4 on platinum electrodes are investigated by cyclic voltammetry and impedance measurements. Cyclic voltammograms show three reduction steps: two steps relate to the platinum cation reduction, and one step relates to the hydrogen reduction. Hydrogen is not involved in the reduction of PtCl4, however it enables the formation of nanopores in the layers. These findings contribute to the understanding of electrochemical growth of nanoporous platinum layers in isopropanol with thickness of 100 nm to 500 nm.
ChemistryNature.com

Tuning of lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst

Developing efficient and low-cost electrocatalysts for oxygen evolution reaction is crucial in realizing practical energy systems for sustainable fuel production and energy storage from renewable energy sources. However, the inherent linear scaling relation for most catalytic materials imposes a theoretical overpotential ceiling, limiting the development of efficient electrocatalysts. Herein, using modeled NaxMn3O7 materials, we report an effective strategy to construct better oxygen evolution electrocatalyst through tuning both lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation via alkali metal ion mediation. Specifically, the number of Na+ is linked with lattice oxygen reactivity, which is determined by the number of oxygen hole in oxygen lone-pair states formed by native Mn vacancies, governing the barrier symmetry between O–H bond cleavage and O–O bond formation. On the other hand, the presence of Na+ could have specific noncovalent interaction with pendant oxygen in *OOH to overcome the limitation from linear scaling relation, reducing the overpotential ceiling. Combining in situ spectroscopy-based characterization with first-principles calculations, we demonstrate that an intermediate level of Na+ mediation (NaMn3O7) exhibits the optimum oxygen evolution activity. This work provides a new rational recipe to develop highly efficient catalyst towards water oxidation or other oxidative reactions through tuning lattice oxygen reactivity and scaling relation.
ChemistryNature.com

Manipulation of hot carrier cooling dynamics in two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites via Rashba band splitting

Hot-carrier cooling processes of perovskite materials are typically described by a single parabolic band model that includes the effects of carrier-phonon scattering, hot phonon bottleneck, and Auger heating. However, little is known (if anything) about the cooling processes in which the spin-degenerate parabolic band splits into two spin-polarized bands, i.e., the Rashba band splitting effect. Here, we investigated the hot-carrier cooling processes for two slightly different compositions of two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson hybrid perovskites, namely, (3AMP)PbI4 and (4AMP)PbI4 (3AMP = 3-(aminomethyl)piperidinium; 4AMP = 4-(aminomethyl)piperidinium), using a combination of ultrafast transient absorption spectroscopy and first-principles calculations. In (4AMP)PbI4, upon Rashba band splitting, the spin-dependent scattering of hot electrons is responsible for accelerating hot-carrier cooling at longer delays. Importantly, the hot-carrier cooling of (4AMP)PbI4 can be extended by manipulating the spin state of the hot carriers. Our findings suggest a new approach for prolonging hot-carrier cooling in hybrid perovskites, which is conducive to further improving the performance of hot-carrier-based optoelectronic and spintronic devices.
ChemistryNature.com

Synthesis and enabling technologies

Chemists and material scientists can create molecules, compounds, materials and devices comprising infinite compositions, connectivities and arrangements, and hence choosing what to make and figuring out how to make it, are part of the compelling challenge. Once these entities are in hand, researchers are poised to probe their chemical, physical, biological or electronic properties, with the hope of advancing our conceptual knowledge or benefiting humankind or our society. This journey makes synthesis an enabling science; opening up innovations in healthcare, energy-related materials, to name a few, and driving the development of sustainable and renewable technologies.
PhysicsAPS physics

Controlling quantum systems with modulated electron beams

Coherent control of quantum transitions—indispensable in quantum technology—generally relies on the interaction of quantum systems with electromagnetic radiation. Here, we theoretically demonstrate that the nonradiative electromagnetic near field of a temporally modulated free-space electron beam can be utilized for coherent control of quantum systems. We show that such manipulation can be performed with only classical control over the electron beam itself and is readily realizable with current technology. This approach may provide a pathway toward spectrally selective quantum control with nanoscale spatial resolution, harnessing the small de Broglie wavelength of electrons.
PhysicsAPS physics

Valley current generation using biased bilayer graphene dots

Intrinsic and extrinsic valley Hall effects are predicted to emerge in graphene systems with uniform or spatially varying mass terms. Extrinsic mechanisms, mediated by the valley-dependent scattering of electrons at the Fermi surface, can be directly linked to quantum transport simulations. This is a promising route toward more complete experimental investigation of valleytronic phenomena in graphene, but a major obstacle is the difficulty in applying the sublattice-dependent potentials required. Here we show that strongly valley-dependent scattering also emerges from bilayer graphene quantum dots, where the gap size can be easily modulated using the interlayer potentials in dual-gated devices. Robust valley-dependent scattering and concomitant valley currents are observed for a range of systems, and we investigate the role of dot size, mass strength, and additional potential terms. Finally, we note that a strong valley splitting of electronic current also emerges when a biased bilayer dot is embedded in a single layer of graphene, but that the effect is less robust than for a bilayer host. Our findings suggest that bilayer graphene devices with custom mass profiles provide an excellent platform for future valleytronic exploration of two-dimensional materials.