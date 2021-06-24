Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Guide – All Weapons and Their Locations

Combining survival, base-building, frantic combat in a mech suit, and action RPG elements, all of it wrapped up in a sci-fi story on an alien planet, EXOR Studios’ upcoming The Riftbreaker is certainly looking like an intriguing prospect. With so much going on in the game, it follows that those looking forward to the game have more than a few questions about how it’s all going to function and how it’s all going to come together. Recently, we had the chance to reach out to The Riftbreaker’s developers with questions about all of that and more. You can read our interview with producer and designer Paweł Lekki below.