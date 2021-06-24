Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Guide – All Weapons and Their Locations

Hi everyone, I’m Jehanne Rousseau, CEO and lead writer at Spiders, here to give you some tips if you are jumping into GreedFall for the first time, or if you are returning to Teer Fradee to discover a new area full of intrigues in The De Vespe Conspiracy, our brand new expansion releasing on June 30. For those of you on PS5, we’re also releasing GreedFall and GreedFall: Gold Edition – including base game and new expansion – bringing 4K UHD resolution, enhanced performance, and fast loading. The de Vespe Conspiracy is a full story arc with player choice and an epic conclusion, featuring new characters, enemies, gear, and areas to explore. We can’t wait for you to sink your teeth into this brand new journey.