'The Deep House' Directors Chat About Making the Blumhouse-Acquired Underwater Horror Film
With “The Deep House,” the French director duo Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo have revamped the haunted house genre by shooting almost the entire film under water. The buzzy title, which was produced by Radar Films with Logical Pictures and is releasing in French cinemas next week, caught the eye of Jason Blum’s horror film powerhouse Blumhouse. The company acquired U.S. rights to the indie film, and Epix will release it domestically.www.sfgate.com