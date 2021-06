343 Industries has finally lifted the veil on all things related to Halo Infinite's free-to-play multiplayer this week. While only a few days ago we had yet to even see this aspect of the game in action, 343 has now revealed a ton of new footage for the PvP mode to go along with a number of different details. In addition to all of this information, we have also learned that the game's first season of content when it launches will tie back in with another prominent entry in the Halo saga.