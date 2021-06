Marvel’s Avengers may not have gone down as well as the Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics teams would have wished for, and the announcement of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy may have more recently come to the fore, but that doesn’t mean the Avengers are about to be pushed off to one side. Today in fact it’s those Avengers who are getting a bit of a makeover as new cosmetics and additional in-game credits arrive for use in the Marvel’s Avengers Rivalry – Incredible Pack.