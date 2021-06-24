Cancel
The King of Fighters 15 – Vanessa Revealed in New Trailer

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer is available for SNK’s The King of Fighters 15 which showcases Vanessa. Introduced in The King of Fighters ’99 Evolution and voiced by Mayumi Hata, Vanessa is a boxing expert that pummels foes with rapid strikes and fancy footwork. Check out the trailer below. Vanessa is part...

