OnePlus stunned the mobile industry a few years ago with its “flagship killer” mentality that brought buyers affordable handsets featuring the same high-end specs seen on more expensive flagships. The “Never Settle” company had to compromise along the way to deliver those incredibly priced devices, but as OnePlus started catching up to rivals in terms of what its smartphones could offer, so did the prices of its flagships. The handsets hardly “kill” other flagships, as OnePlus devices are priced relatively in line with the best handsets in the industry.