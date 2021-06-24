Cancel
Stone Cutter Can to Stein #3DPrinting #3DThursday

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve completely redesigned the mug and lid to be a much better match to the episode (and not hit your eye glasses while drinking, by opening further). The new/updated version supports both 12oz and 16oz cans. It can also be scaled up to work with the Libbey can shaped glasses. It can also be printed in individual pieces of different color filament, avoiding the need to paint by hand.

blog.adafruit.com
Electronicsadafruit.com

Google Home Nest Mini Stargate Stand #3DPrinting #3DThursday

I have edited original STARGATE DISPLAY FOR GOOGLE HOME MINI by Dan (https://www.myminifactory.com/object/3d-print-stargate-display-for-google-home-mini-85236) and used the base for my own version. Stargate itself is remixed from https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:87691. and the mount itself is from here https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4279316. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4796009. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino...
Technologyadafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Multifunctional knob #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Visual Artadafruit.com

Ridley (Super Metroid – SSBB) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

A new boss figurine from the Metroid universe, this time its the big baddie himself, the terror of figthing games developers, using the model from Smash Brawl gotten from VGResources. Why Brawl and not Ultimate? Well, because the Brawl model its based of his Super Metroid artwork and I like it more than his newest form.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

No 3D Hangouts This Week @videopixil @ecken #3DPrinting

Streaming will resume next week. Be sure to catch up on last weeks 3D hangout. Thanks and remember to make a great day!. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjF7R1fz_OOVagy3CktXsAAs4b153xpp_. Milling Monday. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects...
Designadafruit.com

Scarlet Witch Crown from Wandavision #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Get ready for some in person cosplay events with this crown from Hephaestus3D on Thingiverse:. I’ve modeled the crown flat so it can be printed easier. I started printing with black pla, paused the print and changed the filament to Wine Red manually. Then I heatformed it with a hair dryer.
Computersadafruit.com

New 3D Models on @GitHub @adafruit @ecken #3DPrinting

Hey folks! This week I committed a few new parts to the 3D parts repo on github. Below is a list of the new parts. You’ll find each part has a few file formats to choose from. Hope your find them helpful, thanks!. QT RP2040. NeoKey 1×4 QT. 1.54in TFT...
Designadafruit.com

Wall mounted foldable modular hexagon shelf (print in place) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This is the foldable Version of https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4794225. Its designed to be printable in one piece and needs no support. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4808466. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics...
Appareladafruit.com

Magnetic Shoe Laces (slim-fit) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

These magnetic shoe laces are printed in two pieces for each shoe. The parts are sticking together by using a small hook and a magnet. While there are already many designs on Thingiverse most of them are quite massive in size and won’t fit shoes with only little space for the laces. This is why I designed these magnetic laces which will fit better in that situation. The width of the parts when “connected” is only 18 mm. The distance required between the wholes on both sides is ~10-15 mm. Distances between two holes on one shoe side is ~20mm.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Lego’s Vintage Typewriter

Some LEGO Ideas projects are cute. Some are clever. Some, every once in awhile, are beautiful. Lego Ideas set 21327 is one of those. Here’s more from KOTAKU:. Originally conceived by Lego Masters UK champion Steve Guiness as a Lego Ideas project in 2018, the official Lego Typewriter set differs from his concept in that instead of using bricks to emulate paper, you can feed real sheets of bleached, pressed wood into the brick-built machine. The set is meant to pay homage to the modern typewriters of a bygone age, including the one used by Lego Group founder Ole Kirk Christiansen. Between that soft green color and its distinctive form, it’s instantly recognizable as what it’s supposed to be.
hackaday.com

Casting A Simple 3D Print In Aluminium

3D printing with plastics and resins is great for quickly prototyping parts with all manner of geometries, but strength and durability of the parts produced is often limited. One way around this is to use your 3D printed parts as patterns for casting in something tougher like aluminium. That’s precisely what [Brian Oltrogge] did to produce an attractive wall hook from a 3D printed design.
Designcutoutandkeep.net

Jaws Inspired Painted Tote Bag

Dollar Store Tote Bag Painted in the them of "JAWS" for Cheap ($2) It was easier than I expected it to be and as I have little to no art skills, I used pictures out of magazines and a sticker of a shark. I took a Dollar Store Tote bag,...
LifestylePopular Mechanics

The Best PVC Pipe Cutters for Home DIY-ers

PVC pipe is useful for a range of tasks, from plumbing and irrigation applications, to framing material for hockey nets or other crafts. Regardless of the project, you’re going to need to cut that pipe to size, which is where these PVC pipe cutters come in. They typically look like a pair of pliers, and are used by simply squeezing the handles together and letting the extra-sharp blade do the work for you. Keep in mind that the blades and efficient design of these cutters also makes them dangerous, so always take the proper safety precautions while using them.
Musicreviewgeek.com

Forget the Band Geeks: This Raspberry Pi Xylophone Can Play Itself

When you are interested in both robotics and music, something interesting is bound to come out of it. That’s exactly the case for YouTuber HalStar, who tinkered with Raspberry Pi and ended up building this remarkable (and talented) self-playing xylophone. HalStar, whose real name is Stéphane, originally set out to...
Video Gamesitch.io

STEIN - Guilds (v0.3.16)

STEIN - Guilds (v0.3.16) Group up with your friends and create your own Guild! May your guild be the best among all! Or enjoy one of our smaller improvements like our new key binding options. General:. Guilds. New guild tab in player hub. (Default key binding "G") If you are...
Electronicsadafruit.com

New Products 06/23/21 feat. Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Starter Kit – 3×4 Keys + Encoder + OLED! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

Flora Wearable Ultimate GPS Module: This module is the best way to add a GPS to your wearable project. It’s part of the Adafruit Flora series of wearable electronics, designed specifically for use with the Flora motherboard. Installed on the PCB is the latest of our Ultimate GPS modules, a small, super-thin, low power GPS module with built in data-logging capability! This module’s easy to use, but extremely powerful:
Computersarxiv.org

On Stein Variational Neural Network Ensembles

Ensembles of deep neural networks have achieved great success recently, but they do not offer a proper Bayesian justification. Moreover, while they allow for averaging of predictions over several hypotheses, they do not provide any guarantees for their diversity, leading to redundant solutions in function space. In contrast, particle-based inference methods, such as Stein variational gradient descent (SVGD), offer a Bayesian framework, but rely on the choice of a kernel to measure the similarity between ensemble members. In this work, we study different SVGD methods operating in the weight space, function space, and in a hybrid setting. % Defining the kernel directly on the neural network functions seems promising to overcome the limitations of deep ensembles. % However, ensuring diversity in function space while maintaining SVGD's theoretical guarantees is not trivial. % In this work, we provide an overview over different ensembling and SVGD methods in weight space and function space and propose new and assess their theoretical and empirical properties on synthetic and real-world tasks. We compare the SVGD approaches to other ensembling-based methods in terms of their theoretical properties and assess their empirical performance on synthetic and real-world tasks. We find that SVGD using functional and hybrid kernels can overcome the limitations of deep ensembles. It improves on functional diversity and uncertainty estimation and approaches the true Bayesian posterior more closely. Moreover, we show that using stochastic SVGD updates, as opposed to the standard deterministic ones, can further improve the performance.
Lifestylediys.com

10 Best Glass Bottle Cutters for Creative Crafters

When we were kids, we were super enthusiastic crafters. As we got older, however, we sadly lost a lot of the spare time we’d originally had to dedicate to creative things, so we went through a crafting drought for a number of years. Recently, however, we’ve been able to make more time for DIY projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about that.
Books & Literaturefuraffinity.net

The Deity Stone

File type: Acrobat Portable Document (.pdf) [Download]. ----------------------------------------- Could not generate preview text for this file type. Contains Transformation, Macro, Deity and fattening!. This is the story this picture is based on: https://www.furaffinity.net/view/42412996/. A-Fox and Chris explore an old ruins to find magical things from the snowy land. What Chris...