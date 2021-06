Xiaomi has just announced the launch date for the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India. The company is set to launch the new smartwatch in the country on the 22nd of June 2021. The Chinese tech giant shared the launch date for the wearable earlier today (14th June 2021) on its official Mi India Twitter handle. The upcoming smartwatch will launch along with the Mi 11 Lite in India. Both products will be launched on 22nd June 2021 at 12pm IST. Although, the Mi 11 Lite will be a Flipkart exclusive (a popular local e-retailer), while the Mi Watch Revolve Active will be available on Amazon India.