Nobody walks down the aisle imagining anything other than love, happiness and a beautiful future. Not one person thinks that this won’t work; they think that marriage is it and the end of dating and any need to find another person to love. And then seven years goes by and things become…itchy. Well, for some people they do. The 7-year itch is a coined term that psychologists deemed the time in a marriage where there is a slump. One or both parties get itchy feet and feel the need to explore outside the marriage. The relationship is likely to decline at this point if it’s going to, and the timing leads one or both people to disconnect.