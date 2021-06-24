Cancel
More and more shoppers are picking digital wallets

By Rob Clymo
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Consumers have changed their e-commerce shopping habits over the pandemic and are now looking for easier ways to pay, according to a new survey. The study from BigCommerce and PayPal gathered data from 3,000 shoppers in the US, UK and Australia, finding that buying online is still the preferred course for most, post-pandemic. Nearly half of respondents said they were discovering new products on social media at least once a month, fuelled by the convenience factor.

