This Wavetech Wave Foam is offered by XMondo Hair—a brand founded by Brad Mondo who is a professional hairstylist, beauty influencer, and entrepreneur. The formula promises to enhance wave formation while controlling the pesky freeze many of us struggle with during the summertime. The formula features three key ingredients. First up is Polyquaternium-72 which is "known for its ability to retain style while keeping hair soft and flexible." Next is Pro-Vitamin B5 which works to improve damaged hair and to thicken the hair strand. The final ingredient is Polyquaternium-11 which "creates a flexible film (coating)" and, as a result, holds the curl, while adding shine.