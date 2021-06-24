Los Angeles Urban League Official Centennial Kick Off Celebration Hosted in Leimert Park Village
On a perfect Friday afternoon in Los Angeles, friends, partners, sponsors, staff and passersby converge on Leimert Park Village at All Chill Hip-Hop Ice Cream to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Los Angeles Urban League on the date of the founding exactly 100 years later. June 18, 1921 is a significant day in the Los Angeles Urban League 100 years history. On this day 100 years ago, the Tuskegee Industrial Welfare League merged with the National Urban League and created the Los Angeles Urban League.lasentinel.net