Why The Fed Must Stop Manipulating Interest Rates

By Steve Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago

It’s long been accepted that central banks—the Federal Reserve in our case—should be setting interest rates. Why?. Most economists will tell you how price controls distort markets. Rent controls are a prime example. Yet they don’t blink when the Fed engages in this exercise when it comes to the “renting” of money.

