You would think that by now all the spare Ford Deluxe Coupes would have been found, but that's obviously not the case. According to barn find hunter Chad Ehrlich, of Nobody Else's Auto in Great Bend, Kansas, there are still unexpected barn-find, field-find, garage-find, and shed-find treasures out there, waiting to be rediscovered. As he told us, "I got a lead on this car and was told it was a 1940 Ford coupe, but an undiscovered coupe, still sitting somewhere in today's world, was a bit hard to believe. I requested pics, and the few pics I got were of the front of the car. I realized it was a 1939, but I couldn't see the back of the car, and I still wasn't convinced it was really a coupe. "