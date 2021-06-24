Cancel
Alii Drive condo heads to contested case hearing

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposal to build a five-story condominium on Alii Drive is heading to a contested case hearing after three neighbors petitioned the Leeward Planning Commission. The quasi-judicial contested case hearing, the first in the county in more than three years, will be conducted by a hearing officer, who will submit findings and recommendations to the planning commission for a vote. First, however, the three petitioners and the applicant must agree on a mediator and try to work out their differences.

