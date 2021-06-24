Boston Celtics: 3 free agent targets who can be spark plugs off the bench

Quite the task lies ahead for Brad Stevens as the new President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics, coming off of a rough season and a 4-1 loss in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs to the Brooklyn Nets, needed a roster shakeup that would put them back in contention for the Eastern Conference Finals and beyond. Now, available spending cash is hard to come by for the Celtics, and even after saving almost $10M in the Kemba Walker trade, it's still quite tough for Brad to make any moves.