Boston Celtics: 3 free agent targets who can be spark plugs off the bench
The Boston Celtics are a team looking to make some sizeable shakeups after enduring such a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Just three weeks since the official kick-off to their offseason, the Cs have already taken part in a few noteworthy makeovers, the first of which being Brad Stevens taking over for Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations and the most recent being the trade that shipped Kemba Walker to the OKC Thunder in exchange for a package centered around Al Horford.hardwoodhoudini.com