Skagit County, WA

COVID-19 Updates from Skagit County

skagitcounty.net
 13 days ago

Skagit currently has a case rate of 75.9 per 100k over the last 14 days and a hospitalization rate of 5.4 new COVID-19 patients per 100k over the last seven days. While our case counts are low and continuing to decrease, we are sad to report two more deaths this past week. Each death due to COVID-19 is preventable. We know that the vaccines are 100% effective against death from COVID. Please—get vaccinated and urge your loved ones to do the same.

www.skagitcounty.net
