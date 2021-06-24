HPP road project gets green light to proceed
A controversial road project in Hawaiian Paradise Park has been delayed, but subdivision officials say work will proceed, despite some community opposition. In May, some HPP residents protested against the planned construction of a 300-foot stretch of road between Makuu and Paradise drives that would complete the currently dead-end 17th Avenue. Residents feared the project could potentially disturb archaeological remains in the area, among other concerns.www.hawaiitribune-herald.com