Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peabody, MA

Abandoned triple-decker destroyed in Peabody blaze

By Drew Karedes, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IR5Iy_0adt0AdG00

PEABODY, Mass. — Fire investigators are working to figure out what sparked a three-alarm fire that destroyed a triple-decker in Peabody.

The flames ignited inside the three-story home on Warren Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The fire that burned for hours sent a thick wall of black smoke through the neighborhood.

Fire officials said the home that burned was abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
City
Boston, MA
Peabody, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Duxbury, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after being pulled from Duxbury pond

DUXBURY, Mass. — A man has died after he was pulled from a pond at Crocker Memorial Park in Duxbury early Monday morning. Police received reports at 2 a.m. from a resident stating that her 19-year-old son arrived home, making statements that his father was missing. Upon further investigation, police...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police arrest Roxbury shooting suspect

BOSTON — Boston police said they arrested the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Roxbury over the weekend. Jeremiah Mines, 30, was arrested just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of 103 Ziegler St.
California StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

California toddler accidentally shoots, kills himself after finding gun, police say

FRESNO, Calif. — A California toddler accidentally shot and killed himself after he found a gun in his Fresno home, authorities said. According to KSEE and KFSN, the incident occurred about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near West Clinton Avenue. Fresno police arrived to find a 3-year-old boy who had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the news outlets reported.