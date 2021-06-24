Abandoned triple-decker destroyed in Peabody blaze
PEABODY, Mass. — Fire investigators are working to figure out what sparked a three-alarm fire that destroyed a triple-decker in Peabody.
The flames ignited inside the three-story home on Warren Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The fire that burned for hours sent a thick wall of black smoke through the neighborhood.
Fire officials said the home that burned was abandoned.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
