Harlem Globetrotters returning to John Paul Jones Arena on Aug. 27
The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. The basketball stars will be bringing their trademark blend of streetball skills and family entertainment to audiences through the Spread Game Tour, which is scheduled to stop in more than 150 cities starting July 21. Since 1926, the team has brought sports, entertainment and goodwill to more than 124 countries and territories on six continents.