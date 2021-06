Senior congressional antitrust leaders on both sides of the Capitol are taking steps to transition a long-running investigation into competition practices in the technology sector into legislative action. Activity kicked off on Friday, June 11, when the House Judiciary Committee’s top antitrust leaders introduced legislation responsive to the Committee’s final report and recommendations from the “Investigation In Digital Markets,” which the Committee formally adopted in a party-line vote on April 13. Following introduction, however, it became clear that House activity is not taking place in a vacuum. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who chairs the Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee, revealed on June 14 that she is contemplating legislation that could address similar concepts—signaling that Chair Klobuchar senses bipartisan momentum for targeted legislation addressing very large technology platforms.