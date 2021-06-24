Tower to share ST Agrate fab

Tower Semiconductor, the Israeli foundry, is to share a 300mm fab with ST in Agrate. “The key parameter for industrial and economic performance of a fab is its utilization,” says ST CEO Jean-Marc Chery (pictured), “with Tower we have a great partner for analogue, power and mixed-signal volume manufacturing that will enable us to qualify and ramp up the Agrate R3 300mm fab significantly faster. This will enable an optimal utilization of the fab almost right from the early stage of production. The capacity of the full build-out state of the fab could even be increased compared to the original capacity estimate of 2018, when we started the project. The products manufactured in Agrate R3 will support the automotive, industrial and personal electronics markets. They will contribute to ease the supply tensions in a wide range of applications in the mid to longer term.”