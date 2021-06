For the past 15 months, Nisha Sheth said she has done everything she can to save her livelihood and her life’s work: the Mumbai Boutique in Clarksville. Sheth, 40, a Clarksville resident, has spent the past three years building up her Indo-Western women’s clothing store, with everything from saris and langas, to gowns and kaftans, designed by her and created in India. Now she’s fighting to keep her store, a mix of American and Indian cultures, open as COVID-19 restrictions lift in the United States and cases continue to spread in India.