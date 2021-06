Direct experimental observations reveal that grain boundaries in aluminium oxide migrate by a chain of structural phase transformations within the boundary core. Most crystalline materials are composed of small crystallites, called grains, separated by internal interfaces called grain boundaries (GBs)1. Many mechanical, thermal, and electronic properties of materials critically depend on the density, topology, and structure of the GBs. A materials design approach called GB engineering2 aims to fabricate materials with specific GB types to achieve desired properties. Unfortunately, any grain structure inevitably changes with time as individual grains grow or shrink under capillary forces. This grain evolution process is mediated by the motion of GBs in a process called GB migration. In many nanocrystalline materials, GB migration occurs even at room temperature.