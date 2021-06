If Windows 10 Ends On 14 October 2025, How Long Will We Still Be Dealing With It Afterwards?. Seeing as how you can still shock yourself by running into someone running Vista, will the death of the ‘last’ version of Windows be somewhat the same? See, back in 2015, with the release of Windows 10 came the arrival of “Windows as a Service”, which a certain Microsoft employee described as making the question of what version of Windows you were on obsolete. Windows 10 would be the last release of a Windows OS, from that date on all you would need to worry about were incremental updates. He was at least partly right, we do indeed remain worried about the incremental updates!