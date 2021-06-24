Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Football Team: 50-year anniversary of the playoff return

By Jonathan Eig
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years ago, as the start of the 1971 NFL season approached, the Washington Football Team had not sniffed the playoffs for twenty-six straight years. You had to go back to the final year of World War 2, when Sammy Baugh was still slingin’. There had been a breath of life in 1969, when the legendary Vince Lombardi came to town and produced just the fourth winning season for the Washington Football Team since that ’45 playoff run. But then Lombardi was tragically struck down by cancer and the future was uncertain.

riggosrag.com
FanSided

FanSided

101K+
Followers
290K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Lombardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2 reasons the Cleveland Browns can win the Super Bowl this year

Cleveland’s tortured sports history says the Browns can’t be Super Bowl contenders, but this year’s roster has the talent to win it all. Long-suffering Browns fans understand that preseason hope is something that can turn into serious pain when the regular season begins. Even so, it’s fair to say that Cleveland has a chance to emerge as a dark horse Super Bowl contender in 2021. They aren’t walking into the regular season as title favorites, but dismissing their chances to make a deep postseason run would be folly.
NFLBleacher Report

Video: Watch Eagles' DeVonta Smith Surprise Mother Christina with New House

DeVonta Smith will earn $20.1 million in his rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted him with the No. 10 pick in this year's NFL draft. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to reveal that he's made a major purchase—he bought his mother a house. Overtime @overtime. DeVonta Smith...
NFLegotasticsports.com

Meet Kyler Murray’s Girlfriend Morgan LeMasters

The identity of Kyler Murray's girlfriend has largely been a mystery. A quick Google search reveals a couple of articles that were only guessing at who the Cardinals quarterback was in a relationship with. Thanks to WAGs Unfiltered we now know Murray's girlfriend's name. Her name is Morgan LeMasters and...
NFLitsgame7.com

Teammate Reveals Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Hates Packers

The NFL world was turned on its head a few months ago when it was reported that Aaron Rodgers refuses to play another snap for the Green Bay Packers. Immediately, various trade scenarios began popping up. Some were realistic; others less so. The one thing they all seemingly had in...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum says this team most likely to drop out of College Football Playoff this season

If there is one team from last year’s College Football Playoff that won’t make the cut in 2021, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum says it would be Clemson. Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday, Finebaum was asked which team he thought would not make a return appearance to the College Football Playoff this fall. He says Clemson fits the description, primarily because of its Week 1 opponent.
NFLprosportsextra.com

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Dies!

Tragedy has struck the NFL on multiple occasions in 2021. Just last week, former New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel passed away. Now unfortunately, the New Orleans Saints are the one who have received some very bad news. It was announced last last month that the second ever head...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Vikings QB raising a few eyebrows over in Washington

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke is apparently keeping himself in the running to be the starting signal-caller for the Washington Football Team. In 2016, current Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke was heading into his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. At the time, some felt Heinicke could have beat out Shaun Hill in training camp to earn the Vikings‘ backup quarterback job behind Teddy Bridgewater.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Former 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin’s Olympic bid ends

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin failed to move on to the final round of the 2020 US Olympic trials. More San Francisco 49ers News. Stephon Gilmore should be a 'no-go' for...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

2021 Washington Football Team Fantasy Team Outlook: Terry McLaurin Could Thrive with "Fitzmagic"

Washington brought in Ron Rivera to run the franchise in 2020 after a solid run over eight seasons with the Panthers (76-63-1), which included four playoff appearances. His highlight year came in 2015 (15-1 with a loss to Denver in the Super Bowl). Washington won the NFC East in his first season despite a 7-9 record while showing improvement on both sides of the ball.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers recruiting 5-time Pro Bowler to protect Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a relatively unproven offensive line. Signing five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner could help in that regard. Turner took a visit to Pittsburgh, which is one of the most offensive line-needy teams remaining in free agency. The 27-year-old made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015-19, but was cut by the Chargers last March after a trade from Carolina sent him to LA in the first place. He’s been trying to find a consistent home ever since.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ greatest offensive fireworks could come in 2021

The floor is already higher for Patrick Mahomes than it is for anyone else in the National Football League. Given that he’s won one league MVP and led the K.C. Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowls, the base line of expectations for Mahomes is already sky-high coming into a season. Anything less than a Pro Bowl level line of production is going to be viewed as a letdown.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team experimenting with Troy Apke at cornerback

Washington Football Team safety Troy Apke. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) Yes, Troy Apke is still on the Washington Football Team. But he’s got a new position, it seems. And this position may yield better results. The Washington Football Team entered the 2020 season with a void at free safety,...
Alabama Statespotonalabama.com

Alabama Football: History shows Tide to be 12-team Playoff lock

Alabama Football fans are pleased with the sudden direction the College Football Playoffs appear to be taking. Though not yet a done deal, the momentum of a 12-team Playoff field is strong and growing. There are a few Alabama Crimson Tide fans who would be happier with no change in the Playoffs....
College SportsPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Herbstreit leaves team

The Clemson football team has returned to school to begin what they hope is another run towards a national championship.  The Clemson Insider has confirmed that safety Jake Herbstreit is no longer with (...)
College SportsESPN

College football's 50 greatest wide receivers of the past 50 years

You could make the case that the seeds of the modern football passing game, college and pro, were planted around 50 years ago. Bill Walsh was tweaking the Cincinnati Bengals' offense and crafting what would become the West Coast offense. Don Coryell took what would be known as his Air Coryell offense to the big time, jumping from San Diego State to the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973. LaVell Edwards took over as BYU head coach in 1972 and, figuring he had to do something radical to succeed there, took to the air. They would become three of the most influential figures in the modernization of football.