Pickens County, SC

Drought-free South Carolina

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 4 days ago

The South Carolina Drought Response Committee, in a meeting yesterday, declared the entire state drought-free, thanks to a recent active weather pattern, including the rain from Tropical System Claudette. After reviewing conditions, the committee removed a drought declaration for six downstate counties: Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg. Most agriculture producers are said to be happy with field conditions, as they now stand. There are a few isolated locations that have reported fewer than three inches’ rain over the last 30 days, but for most of the state the rainfall has ranged from four to ten inches–including 7.30″ at Jocassee and 6.44″ at Six Mile in Pickens County.

wgog.com
