Supply Chain Visibility Through Maritime & Trade Solutions: Anatomy of a Rare Corn Cargo Shipment

A recent newsworthy U.S. import shipment provides a unique opportunity to visualize the end-to-end supply chain through the lens of multiple maritime and trade solutions. About three months ago, a mainstream news outlet reported on an expected U.S. import shipment of corn from Turkey, which at that time was pending discharge at a North Carolina port. Contributing to the newsworthiness of that particular shipment was not only the historic rarity of U.S. imports of corn from Turkey, but also the speculated organic variety that would prompt the U.S. to import from such a niche producer, considering the U.S. prominence as one of the largest corn exporters in the world. Due to the unique nature of this cargo (as likely the only shipment of its kind for the month), we can pinpoint milestones in the supply chain for which this individual shipment is captured in various maritime and trade solutions. Such insights are often applicable to other commodities and geographies of interest.