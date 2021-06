The sight of high school baseball players clad in Murphy baseball uniforms stirred up old memories for Uwharrie Charter on Tuesday. Uwharrie Charter is the reigning 1-A state champion, so the Eagles are on top. In the three years before that, the Eagles saw their season end in Murphy, which is in the shadow of Tennessee. The scores were identical — 6-5 in eight innings, 6-5 in nine innings, and 6-5 in eight innings. UCA led in all three games. They were up going into the bottom of the seventh in the last two.