The U.K. government should make preparations for the possibility of inflation eroding household living standards, says the Resolution Foundation, a think tank. Inflation is currently trending upwards by four per cent in the next few months, according to research from the Resolution Foundation. The think tank says this inflationary increase could be equivalent to reducing real average household incomes by £700 (1,205.40 CAD). The think tank adds that Bank of England monetary policymakers need to take action to protect family incomes.