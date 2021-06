1) On today's edition of Flyers Daily on the Flyers Broadcast Network, Jason Myrtetus and I dissect what went wrong with the Flyers' blueline this past season, going player-by-player and pairing-by-pairing. We also gave out grades for each Flyers defenseman. There were no B+ or A grades, and most fell in the C or D range for the season. We also discuss expectations for next season: Who has the best chances at a bounceback year? Who might be a trade candidate this summer?