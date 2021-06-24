Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

An Xbox Series X restock is live at Amazon UK right now

By Benjamin Abbott
gamesradar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAct fast as an Xbox Series X restock is live right now at Amazon UK. These never last long, so all the links you need are directly below. Good luck. Although this Xbox Series X restock is selling fast, we're quietly surprised to find it still available. That doesn't mean you should rest easy.

www.gamesradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#New Xbox#Amazon Uk#Xbox Series S#Metro Co Uk#Techradar#Gamesradar#Dungeons Dragons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
ComputersDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 17-inch HP laptop is right now

You should never pass up an opportunity to upgrade your laptop, and with today’s Memorial Day sales, now’s a good time to make a purchase. There’s no shortage of options with this year’s Memorial Day laptop deals, including this offer from the HP Memorial Day sale that applies a $30 discount on the HP 17t, bringing the laptop’s price down to $480 from its original price of $510.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 stock UK – live: Today’s Playstation 5 restock updates from Argos, Game, Amazon and more

Update: The PS5 is rumoured to drop at Argos in the next 8 to 10 hours, with Game rumoured to drop tomorrow morning. Read on for more information.The PS5 console was released more than six months ago, but if you’re a gamer you’ll know how hard it has been to get your hands on the latest device.Restock issues have been plaguing Sony since the reveal, and despite stores reopening in April in the UK as lockdown measures lift, it’s still virtually impossible to secure a console in-store.It has become so difficult for people to get their hands on a...
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox Series X: the miniature fridge that was a meme is now real

Now that the heat is between us, we are in the mood for a cold drink. And what better than to take it from a fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X? The joke has gone too far, some may think, but the truth is that Microsoft must have been very funny, because after flirting with the idea (it already gave life-size refrigerators to influencers), now it opts for some mini fridges that cause a sensation on the net.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Lemnis Gate Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Lemnis Gate is a time-warping, turn-based, multiplayer combat strategy FPS. Over five alternating turns taking place in a 25” time-loop, you are called to master the unique abilities of a varied cast of deep-space operatives and outskill, outsmart, and outmanoeuvre your opponent in mind-bending, four-dimensional battles. Pre-order and receive: - 20% Off Full Price - Exclusive In-Game Mettle Mantis Suit and Weapon Skin for KARL KEY FEATURES THINK DIFFERENTLY Matches in Lemnis Gate take place within time loops. You have 25 seconds to execute your action, be it blasting an enemy, manoeuvring your operative, or setting up your next move. After all players have taken turns, the next 25-second round begins. Now you’ll face what has happened while setting up what will happen. Each of the five rounds is your chance to alter the timeline as past, present, and future converge. A TIME-BENDING TACTICAL SHOOTER With a varied cast of characters to choose from, how you play is up to you. Lay damaging toxic waste in your enemy’s path, slow time to land the perfect shot, or deploy protective orbs to assist your future self. Every operative possesses a distinctive loadout and special ability that proves decisive on the battlefield. TEAM UP WITH YOURSELF Welcome to the team comprised entirely of one: you. With Lemnis Gate’s innovative auto co-op feature, you command every member of your side. Auto co-op gives you total control of five deep-space operatives, effectively enabling two competitors to duke it out in bustling ten-character matches. Become a literal one-person army. COUNTLESS POSIBILITIES, ENDLESS OUTCOMES From the first second to the last, anything can happen in Lemnis Gate. Each round is a fresh chance to implement an unbeatable new strategy – or earn redemption from an earlier error. Predict hostiles’ routes, infiltrate enemy lines, and develop multi-layered gameplans by co-operating with yourself. Experiment both in and outside time, and get creative with causality. A HOST OF MODES AND MATCHTYPES Create a match to your preference. Pick between a 1v1 and 2v2 contest, online or offline. Select your mode amongst three thrilling spins on established genre staples. There’s Retrieve XM, in which you scramble to collect exotic matter and return it to your gate; Domination, which is about competing to capture zones; and Seek & Destroy, where you attempt to wreck your opponent’s Resistors. Whether teaming up with a friend for "hotseat" local multiplayer, or pitting your operatives against online rivals, Lemnis Gate lets you set the board to suit your style.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Mixups By POWGI Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The mixed-up anagram puzzle, where three connected words are hidden among a jumble of letters. There’s only one solution that uses every letter once, and it’s more challenging than you might think! Mixups by POWGI contains more than 600 hand-crafted puzzles covering a variety of topics, which will keep you unscrambling for hours! If you like anagram games, you'll love this new challenge.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Infinitrap : Rehamstered Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Leave all earthly worries behind and get ready for an action adventure game that WILL KILL YOU Yes, Infinitrap: Rehamstered has a nearly infinite number of deadly traps in a massive, ever-expanding dungeon AND it may involve some hamsters. You guessed as much, right? What you didn’t know is that you get to play as Ohio Jack – a seasoned, handsome, rugged adventurer – and the world’s 2nd best adventurer. And he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty, or die a lot. We hear a dungeon calling your name. Explore, survive, die, retry – in Infinitrap: Rehamstered.
Video Gamesxda-developers

You can now create your own Xbox Series X|S controller designs

Five years ago, Microsoft introduced the Xbox Design Lab, where you could create your own Xbox One controller with unique colors and patterns and have it shipped to you. The store was temporarily shut down ahead of the Xbox Series X|S release, but now it has returned, with the added ability to customize the latest and greatest Xbox gamepad.
Electronicsgamesradar.com

This LG NanoCell TV is perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X - and it is at a bargain price right now

The Prime Day deals are already delivering the goods. Amazon's two-day exclusive event has, thankfully, set its sights on LG's NanoCell range of TVs. Why is that such good news? All told, it's a fantastic, easy-to-recommend option for those looking to get the most out of their PS5 or Xbox Series X without breaking the bank. Just imagine how smooth your Demon's Souls or Forza Horizon 5 experience will look at 60 FPS/120Hz in 4K. Bliss.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Players Can Now Create Their Own Custom Controllers

While PlayStation might have just released two new PS5 DualSense controllers merely a week ago, Xbox today revealed that it's bringing back its fan-favorite controller design program that will allow customers to create their very own controllers. Although this program was shuttered near the tail end of the Xbox One era, Microsoft revealed today that it's bringing back the service right now for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users.