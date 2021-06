Happy Friday to all of you reading this, and especially to those who are buying in on Amed Rosario like I am. The once highly touted prospect came over to Cleveland last offseason in the Francisco Lindor trade and, after a slow start, is blistering at the plate. Over his last 37 games, he's batting .333 with seven steals. Rosario remains just 49% rostered and needs to be rostered in all category leagues.