Daytona Beach, FL

$100K reward offered for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer, leading to ‘multi-agency manhunt’

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOMEN_0adswga800

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A “multi-agency manhunt” is underway for the suspect who shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head Wednesday evening, police said.

Officials said late Wednesday that Volusia County is on lockdown.

The officer radioed around 9 p.m. that he was on Kingston Avenue investigating a suspicious incident, according to the police department. After several minutes, the officer stopped responding to other units calling him on the radio.

When officers responded to his location, the officer was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted that there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect, who is believed to be 29-year-old Othal Wallace. He should be considered “armed and dangerous,” Chitwood said.

The suspect vehicle is a gray 2016 Honda HRV bearing California plates 7TNX532.

Daytona Beach police released bodycam footage of the suspect. Watch below. Warning: Contains graphic content:

“Please keep our officer and his family in your prayers,” the police department said in a news release. “This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as soon as it’s available.”

Florida Highway Patrol told Channel 9 they are preparing to shut down parts of I-4 and I-95 in Volusia County in response to the search.

Support began pouring out from law enforcement agencies across Central Florida.

In a statement, Flagler County said they are joining our brothers and sisters in Volusia County and around Florida in praying for the Daytona Beach Police Officer that was shot tonight and seriously injured. Please keep him and his family and DBPD in your thoughts and prayers.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Office and DeLand Police Department also tweeted their sympathies.

>>>WATCH CHANNEL 9 FOR LIVE UPDATES<<<

See a map of the scene below:

©2021 Cox Media Group

ABOUT

