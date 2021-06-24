Cancel
‘X Troop’ by Leah Garrett

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 1942. The shadow of the Third Reich has fallen across the European continent. In desperation, Winston Churchill and his chief of staff form an unusual plan: a new commando unit made up of Jewish refugees who have escaped to Britain. The resulting volunteers are a motley group of intellectuals, artists, and athletes, most from Germany and Austria. Many have been interned as enemy aliens, and have lost their families, their homes—their whole worlds. They will stop at nothing to defeat the Nazis. Trained in counterintelligence and advanced combat, this top secret unit becomes known as X Troop. Some simply call them a suicide squad.

Books & Literaturewyso.org

Book Nook: X Troop - the Secret Jewish Commandos of World War II by Leah Garrett

There have been thousands of books written about World War Two. It was a global war-there are so many things to write about. Even so, after all this time one might think that almost every possible aspect of that conflict has been discussed, written about, and examined. Well, apparently there are still some undiscovered, fascinating details about that period that have eluded the scrutiny of scholars. Leah Garrett found one and she wrote about it. Her book "X Troop - the Secret Jewish Commandos of World War II" contains a trove of previously obscure information about a top secret British project that yielded incredible benefits for the Allies.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

X troop: how the British army turned Jewish refugees into elite Nazi-killers

The part played by commandos in the Second World War is legendary – always at the forefront of action, silent, quick, efficient and hugely courageous. When Mountbatten, who had commanded Combined Operations since October 1941, suggested to Churchill that a new branch of this elite force be formed, of displaced nationals such as Poles, Frenchmen or Norwegians, men highly motivated to drive the Nazis out of their own countries when the time came to invade Europe, the prime minister’s response was enthusiastic.
