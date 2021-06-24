Villager Backstory: Mark Cudney
Mark Cudney said when you think you’re going to die, your life really does flash before. Cudney was in a plane crash in Alaska and was a passenger on a capsized boat in Bodega Head, California. He’s been bitten by the two most dangerous spiders in North America: the black widow and brown recluse. And spiders aren’t the only thing that has bitten him. A copperhead snake did as well. And if all of that wasn’t enough, Cudney has come face-to-face with two grizzly bears.www.thevillagesdailysun.com