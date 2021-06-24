Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Villager Backstory: Mark Cudney

By Kristen Fiore, Daily Sun Associate Managing Editor
Villages Daily Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Cudney said when you think you’re going to die, your life really does flash before. Cudney was in a plane crash in Alaska and was a passenger on a capsized boat in Bodega Head, California. He’s been bitten by the two most dangerous spiders in North America: the black widow and brown recluse. And spiders aren’t the only thing that has bitten him. A copperhead snake did as well. And if all of that wasn’t enough, Cudney has come face-to-face with two grizzly bears.

www.thevillagesdailysun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstory#Spiders#Birds#Plane Crash#Bodega Head#Canadian#The Daily Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
AnimalsTuscaloosa News

ECOVIEWS: What did the fox say?

I went into the backyard last week when the pre-dawn sky was not yet silver. I knew the croaky, barking, scream-like sound was neither bird, squirrel nor frog. I listened intently and heard a twig snap in the adjacent woods. Later that morning, I added sight to sound and knew for sure what I had heard when I looked up from the book I was reading to see a fox only 15 feet away.
AnimalsMurray Ledger & Times

Cross Trekkings: Camera connects with a wood duck

“Nature follows...as she takes her course...the Divine Intellect and the Divine Art.” - Dante Alighieri. I contemplated the beauty of the creature in front of me for what seemed like a lifetime before remembering that I had my camera in my hand. One of the iconic birds of North America was making its way across the lake toward me, and I caught myself spending more time staring at it than taking pictures. I had been on a quest to get some photos of one of the most striking birds on the continent for several months and now a brilliantly colored male wood duck had practically dropped into my world.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Only in The Villages: miracle adoption

Chrisha Richelle Bender was full of emotions as she flew into Orlando International Airport from Utah late Sunday night. “I cried on the plane,” the 23-year-old said. “I was a bucket of tears on the plane.”. She was coming to The Villages to visit her biological grandfather, David Brubaker, whom...
Politicsislandfreepress.org

July 4th In The Village

Sign up link is on the Hatteras Village Facebook page!. Participants meet by 5:45 at Teach’s Lair Marina!. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, and drinks in the village center!
AnimalsNew York Post

Spot on! Leopard blends perfectly into mountainside

A rare photo shows a big cat blending almost completely into a rocky hillside in India — illuding even the photographer who snapped the shot, according to a report. Abhinav Garg, 34, had had no clue he’d captured the animal in the frame while visiting Aravali Hills in Jaipur on June 5 until he returned home and took a closer look at the image, according to the UK Sun.
Hancock, MAberkshirefinearts.com

Shaker Village Update

The forest south of our historic Village holds many secrets, not the least of which is a significant piece of nearly forgotten history - history that was literally right at our feet, but hidden within the lush wilderness. In 1818 the Hancock Shakers established the South Family to handle the...
AnimalsNew York Post

‘Petty’ neighbor chops tree in half in noisy bird dispute

If half a tree falls in the UK, do the birds make a sound?. The answer for one Sheffield resident, they’d hoped, was no — as they took matters into their own hands to deal with a noisy bird issue stemming from a tree that sits astride their own and their next-door neighbor’s property line.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Teenagers Find Huge Dead Boa Constrictor While Swimming in River

A large boa constrictor, spanning around eight feet long, was found dead in a river by two teenagers in eastern France. France's L'Est Républicain reported two school boys in Voujeaucourt, a commune in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, came across the dead snake on Wednesday while they were swimming in the Doubs, despite there being a ban on swimming in the river.
Cavendish, VTvermontjournal.com

Ghost Walk in Cavendish Village

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Dutton House that once sat on the Cavendish Village Green was considered so haunted the locals avoided it. In 1950, the spirits seemed to go with the house when it was relocated to Shelburne Museum. Today, it’s considered Champlain Valley’s most haunted place as museum staff and volunteers have talked about a man, children, and other specters that seem to haunt the place. As a result, many prefer not to work in there.
AnimalsNew York Post

‘Worst day ever’ in pigeon racing history as 5,000 birds vanish

They flew the coop — and vanished into thin air. Bird handlers are devastated after a mind-boggling 5,000 homing pigeons seemingly disappeared during a race across the UK. “We’ve seen one of the very worst ever racing days in our history,” pigeon hobbyist Richard Sayers wrote in a Facebook post chronicling the feathery fiasco, which occurred Saturday after 9,000 racing birds took off from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on a journey to the northeast. And while the 170-mile round-trip flight should’ve only taken three hours, over half the avian competitors were still unaccounted for as of last night.
Petsfoxla.com

Giant river otter resurfaces in Argentina; experts thought it was locally extinct

CHACO PROVENCE, Argentina - A giant river otter hadn’t been spotted inside El Impenetrable National Park in more than 30 years, but that all changed on May 16. Sebastian Di Martino, conservation director of the Rewilding Argentina Foundation, was kayaking that day when he came upon the otter in the Bermejo River. Prior to that, experts believed the creature to be locally extinct.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Turner Village

Homes in Holly Springs GA at Turner Village Piedmont Residential offers home buyers spacious new homes in Holly Springs GA in the area’s most family-friendly communities. As a resident of this charming city, you and your family can enjoy easy access to outdoor recreation, dining, and shopping. Spend long afternoons at Lake Allatoona where you can enjoy more than 12,000 acres of water-filled fun including fishing, camping, and boating or at Rope Mill Park which offers 23 miles of beginner through advanced mountain biking and hiking trails. Or spend the day discovering Woodstock GA’s lively downtown which offers eclectic dining and over 30 locally owned shops. Woodstock is also home to the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, Georgia’s newest premium outlet mall, which houses nearly 100 stores! Contact us today to learn more about our available new homes in Holly Springs GA at Turner Village!
planetminecraft.com

Villager Clocks

              Villager Clocks﻿. Villager Clocks retextures all 64 clock textures to help identify a Villagers schedule!. The square in the middle of the clock signifies what job the villagers are doing. Red - Villagers Sleeping. Blue - Villagers Wandering. Green - Villagers Working & Restocking. The bar at the bottom signifies...
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Elephant kills other elephant in zoo enclosure

An elephant was killed by another elephant while in their enclosure at the Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in England on Friday. M’Changa, a 12-year-old bull elephant, was sleeping when another elephant entered that area of the enclosure and fatally injured him. The attack occurred in the early morning hours before...