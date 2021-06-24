Villager Backstory: Mark Cudney

“Nature follows...as she takes her course...the Divine Intellect and the Divine Art.” - Dante Alighieri. I contemplated the beauty of the creature in front of me for what seemed like a lifetime before remembering that I had my camera in my hand. One of the iconic birds of North America was making its way across the lake toward me, and I caught myself spending more time staring at it than taking pictures. I had been on a quest to get some photos of one of the most striking birds on the continent for several months and now a brilliantly colored male wood duck had practically dropped into my world.