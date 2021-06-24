Where to make A difference in The community
Residents looking to find something to do with their grandchildren over summer break, or just looking for a way to make a difference, can consider volunteering with one of the several charitable nonprofits around The Villages. Each of these nonprofits work hard to help a variety of people in and around The Villages. Some of these opportunities include working with the community garden Shared Harvest, local libraries, thrift stores and humane societies.www.thevillagesdailysun.com