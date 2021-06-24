Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Osea Lands Investment, Hires Goop Veteran as CMO

By Allison Collins
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Skin care brand Osea plans to ramp up product launches now that it has landed a minority investment from Cavu Venture Partners. Osea was founded in 1996 by mother-daughter duo Jenefer and Melissa Palmer. The Malibu-based brand combines a seaweed blend with other botanicals and essential oils for the product line. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmo#Goop#Veteran#Ulta Beauty#Osea Lands Investment#Cmo#Cavu Venture Partners#Malibu#Credo#Conscious Beauty#Coola#Financo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Austin Investment & Relocation Property Group Hires James D'Arcy

James D’Arcy joins the AIR Property Group team after many years as a manager working with Fortune 500 companies. His exceptional attention to detail, affinity for financial analysis, and ability to navigate stressful negotiations with integrity has given him rise as one of AIR Property Groups premier investment associates. As a REALTOR® he is skilled at managing all facets of the real estate transaction, while keeping the buyers and sellers informed every step of the way. James exceeds client expectations, is passionate about helping his clients realize their goals, and understands the value of building long term relationships with his clients. James's real estate career is education driven, he’s currently working toward several real estate designations including the Graduate Realtor Institute® and Seller Representative Specialist®. In his free time, James spends time with his wife and two children enjoying the amenities the Central Texas hill country has to offer. James and his family have set up roots in the Sweetwater community, which has won ‘Community of the Year’ several years running. James graduated from the University of Louisville, but his allegiance belongs to the Liverpool Football Club in the UK, his ancestral home.
Businessaithority.com

Clevertap Engage: Mastercard Executive Discusses Importance of Experiential Marketing

Mastercard’s healthcare business CMO outlines how experiences are key to engagement and value propositions for customers. “CleverTap Engage”, a new video interview series featuring the globe’s most respected CEOs and executives, released an insightful interview with Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard’s a healthcare business Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President and author of Quantum Marketing, which explores Mastercard’s use of experiential marketing to engage customers and provide value in challenging times.
Businessmartechseries.com

Digital Brands Group Announces Channel Expansion into Amazon Marketplace

Digital Brands Group, Inc., a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, announced today that they are expanding their already expansive e-commerce ecosystem by launching a select group of brands on Amazon this Fall. As the pandemic shifted more shopping online, Amazon overtook Walmart as the top apparel seller, according...
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

Oros Fuses Space-Age Science And Fashion In The $240 Billion Sports Apparel Market

The fashion industry got a forced makeover due to the pandemic. As an industry that thrived on newness and delivering styles for personal self-expression, the fashion consumer suddenly expected more from the clothing they wear. They demanded comfort and performance first. Less important was fashion that looked good on the outside, but fashion that felt good and was good for the wearer.
Economyfranchisetimes.com

Yum Ex-CEO Greg Creed, CMO Ken Muench Ink Marketing Guidebook

Former Yum CEO Greg Creed and current CMO of Yum Brands Ken Muench have a new book out, a practical guide to their marketing practices behind Taco Bell and other Yum brands. Muench said in short, the book is "lighter on the B.S. than most marketing books, heavier on the practical side."
Businessforrester.com

Focus On The Customer And Spare The Stagwell-MDC Partners Merger Drama

Last week, shareholders of MDC Partners successfully delayed a special meeting of the board of directors and shareholders to vote on a proposed merger with the Stagwell Group’s Stagwell Media. At the heart of this matter are demands for more shareholder compensation and concerns over control of the new company by Stagwell Group Founding Partner and MDC Partners Chairman Mark Penn. But what this corporate intrigue ignores are the needs of clients and employees of the nearly created Stagwell/MDC Partners.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Lauder Reorganizes North America Business

The Estée Lauder Cos. is reorganizing its North America operations, according to an internal memo obtained by WWD. The memo, circulated June 23, said Lauder will continue to pivot toward online, digital and omnichannel selling in order to drive growth in North America as part of the company’s Post-COVID Business Acceleration Program. The plan is also meant to optimize teamwork and efficiency, and pivot investments to areas of the company that could drive growth, wrote North America group president Chris Good in the memo.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Martijn Hagman, Tommy Hilfiger and PVH Global CEO, Talks the Challenges and Benefits of Digitalization

There’s no question 3D designs and digitalization have transformed the fashion business, but what are the challenges, opportunities and most efficient ways to scale it?. That was the topic of conversation between Martijn Hagman, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, and James Fallon, editorial director of WWD, in a broad-sweeping conversation at the Fairchild Media Group Tech Forum.
Agricultureagfundernews.com

AgFunder’s hiring a Partner-track venture capital Investment Associate/VP

Based in Silicon Valley, AgFunder is one of the most active foodtech and agtech VCs globally, investing in the next generation of iconic foodtech and agtech startups. We have $50 million in AUM and are currently raising our fourth fund, which will be our biggest yet. We also publish AFN and a lot of research reports. We invest in important and impactful themes like decarbonization, food as medicine, health and nutrition, alternative protein, novel foods, supply chain digitization, sustainability, indoor agriculture, automation, and more.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Stitch Fix Thrives on Hybrid of Personalization and the Human Touch

Since its founding in 2011 by Katrina Lake, Stitch Fix has been credited with establishing and popularizing the concept of the subscription box service by utilizing recommendation algorithms and data science to personalize apparel items based on size, budget and style. In 2017, it took its concept to Wall Street,...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Collaboration Is Key for Luxury Blockchain Consortium

“I’m personally convinced any big challenge and any global challenge we’re facing today, we can only solve by collaboration.”. So says Daniela Ott, general secretary of the Aura Blockchain Consortium, an unprecedented collaboration formed last April when LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Prada Group and Compagnie Financière Richemont joined forces to promote the use of a single blockchain solution open to all luxury brands worldwide.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Demand for Transparency Has Beauty Brands Talking

The most in-demand thing in beauty right now isn’t a product — it’s transparency. Transparency is information-sharing by a brand to differentiate itself within the market and cultivate trust with consumers. The type of information shared varies in nature depending on the brand — a clean brand is likely to practice ingredient transparency while a brand that prides itself on affordability is apt to share its pricing philosophy. Some brands openly share information about every aspect of their business.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Afterpay’s Alex Fisher on Creating an Omnichannel Shopping Experience

Coming out of a global pandemic where the retail industry experienced near-constant shifts in consumer behavior, demand for Afterpay’s flexible payment solutions have exploded. Fueled primarily by younger generations — specifically Gen Z and Millennials — who are credit adverse, the buy now, pay later space has been very busy and energetic, empowering conscious consumers to make larger purchases and pay over time without hidden fees.
EconomyTimes Union

AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation Expands Marketing Department, Hires CMO and Other Key Roles

ATLANTA (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the fastest-growing privately-held mortgage lenders in the nation, recently hired marketing expert, Jonathan Beamer, as its chief marketing officer. In this role, Beamer will further promote the company’s efficient and innovative process of originating mortgages - one that uses intuitive software and significantly lowers the cost to produce a loan. Beamer, with the support of his world-class marketing team, will do this through integrated marketing strategies in support of the best financial instruments for the larger population.
BusinessBicycle Retailer and Industry News

Sugar Wheel Works Hires Hurl Everstone, Industry Veteran and Cultural Leader

BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Sugar Wheel Works, a division of Breadwinner Cycles, recently hired Hurl Everstone as the...
Businessmartechseries.com

Tiger Pistol Hires Advertising Industry Veteran Donny Dye as SVP of Sales and Marketing

Sales Leader Tapped to Guide Strategy for Continuing Growth with Enterprise Brands in Consumer Products and Packaged Goods, Food and Beverage, and Financial Services. Tiger Pistol, the developers of the Collaborative Advertising Platform™ that makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, announces the addition of Donny Dye as their Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing and a member of the Executive Team.
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Krystal hires Alice Crowder as CMO

Burger chain Krystal named industry veteran Alice Crowder chief marketing officer, the company announced Tuesday. Most recently, Crowder was the head of menu strategy and innovation for Tropical Smoothie Café. But she served as Krystal’s vice president of marketing from 2014 to 2018. Krystal Corp. was sold out of bankruptcy...