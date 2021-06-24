DENSO Deploys Siemens' Software Portfolio For Digital Transformation Of Automotive Product Design

Siemens supplies the latest automation and digitalization technology for the production of Covid-19 vaccines. Joint creation of a vaccine production facility in Singapore. German biotechnology company BioNTech SE, based in Mainz, and Siemens intend to expand their strategic cooperation. The companies plan to intensify their collaboration for the rapid expansion and creation of production capacity for the Covid-19 vaccine. BioNTech has expressed its aim of establishing new production sites for Covid-19 vaccine production worldwide based on the Marburg plant and its technology, starting with a production facility in Singapore. In Marburg, BioNTech has converted an existing plant into a vaccine production facility with support from Siemens in just five months. Within this cooperation, Siemens will provide the latest automation and digitalization technologies for BioNTech production sites, such as design, simulation, and engineering software as well as process control technology.