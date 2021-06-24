Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DENSO Deploys Siemens' Software Portfolio For Digital Transformation Of Automotive Product Design

By Siemens Digital Industries Software, DENSO Corporation
Posted by 
inForney.com
inForney.com
 4 days ago

TOKYO and PLANO, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announces today that DENSO Corporation, a global automotive components manufacturer, has selected Siemens' software portfolio for the technological foundation of their next generation model-based development (MBD). By using model-based simulations, DENSO can resolve existing issues as well as investigate a broad range of design possibilities, early in the process and before physical models are built. This new process is expected to reduce time needed for product development, cut costs, increase design quality, and improve competitiveness.

www.inforney.com
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denso#Siemens Ag#Digital Technologies#Denso Corporation#Simcenter#Teamcenter#Nx#Mbd#Www Sw Siemens Com#Linkedin#Twitter#Di#Digital Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
Related
Dallas, TXnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Market 2025 corporate overview of Top Players -VL GmbH, Siemens PLM Software, Bertrandt, EDAG Engineering, Schaeffler, etc.

The research report creates a full-fledged draft of overview of the global Automotive Acoustic Engineering market considering base year as 2018 and forecast period as 2019 to 2025. The Automotive Acoustic Engineering market report delivers an in-depth study of market size, country-level market size, region, segmentation market growth, market share, sales analysis, value chain optimization, market players, the competitive landscape, recent developments, strategic market growth analysis, trade regulations, opportunities analysis, technological innovations, and area marketplace expanding. The Automotive Acoustic Engineering market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players.
BusinessElectronic Engineering Times

Siemens Acquires PRO DESIGN’s proFPGA Business

Siemens has signed an agreement with Germany-based PRO DESIGN to acquire its proFPGA product family of FPGA desktop prototyping technologies. Building on the recent announcement of its next-generation Veloce hardware-assisted verification system for integrated circuits (ICs), Siemens Digital Industries Software has signed an agreement with Germany-based PRO DESIGN Electronic GmbH to acquire its proFPGA product family of Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) desktop prototyping technologies. The proFPGA product line has a track record of enabling more than 100 customers to ‘shift left’ in their critical hardware and software verification tasks, enabling faster time-to-market.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Siemens acquires Supplyframe for a ‘digital transformation’

The recent component shortage has highlighted the fragility of current supply chains, asserted Siemens, as it announced the acquisition of electronics Design-to-Source platform, Supplyframe. The transaction is expected to close at the end of this financial year. The acquisition is part of Siemens’ digital transformation said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice...
Carsnewsparent.com

Automotive Ignition Systems Market 2020: Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug, CEP Technologies, Denso and Others to 2025

Automotive Ignition Systems Market report provide a overall prospect of the industry while interpreting changes in market dynamics, organizations, supply chain and prohibiting factors. From upstream and downstream vendors of the Automotive Ignition Systems industry will be scrutinized systematicly, the factors of product distribution and revenu generated after sale is presented as well. Analytical Automotive Ignition Systems forecast in the expert probe are present in total key market report along with its significant segments and growth policy. This report immerse all the important knowledgeable data required to understand the improvements in the Automotive Ignition Systems market and current growth trends of major regions.
Businessinvesting.com

Siemens raises growth target with digital drive

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens unveiled targets on Thursday to outpace the market by combining its core engineering business with digital expertise in the first strategic blueprint under new Chief Executive Roland Busch. Busch, who took over as CEO from Joe Kaeser in February, wants to win customers and deliver growth...
Technologynewfoodmagazine.com

Whitepaper: The business case for digital transformation

In a market that is ripe with software solutions, many manufacturers struggle to determine where to invest digital transformation resources. While capital expenditure, return on investment, and ease-of-use are all common criteria, any solutions must address today’s objectives as well as future goals. Digital transformation is imperative to staying competitive...
Technologyupenn.edu

Leading Digital Transformation

The emergence of digital technologies, and the disruptions they create, are reshaping companies and entire industries. In this dynamic environment, firms need to evolve not only to keep up with today's digital landscape, but also because those that are on top of trends and transformations today may face game-changing threats tomorrow. That’s why understanding current innovations and the successful harnessing of digital technologies is just the beginning. Staying steps ahead, and maintaining that position over the long term, takes new capabilities and perspectives to evaluate digital technologies strategically, to shape and leverage the organization, and to lead in the face of significant uncertainty and complexity.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Automotive Robotics Market COVID-19 Industry Planning Structure - Research 2021-2027 | ABB, Denso Wave, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, COMAU

In many automotive plants, robots are assembling smaller components like pumps and motors at high speeds. Often, robots are performing tasks like windshield installation and wheel mounting to increase throughput. Light robotic arms assemble smaller parts such as motors and pumps at high speed. Other tasks, such as screw driving, wheel mounting, and windshield installation, are all done by robot arms.
Carsurbanmatter.com

Technology Trends Transforming the Automotive Experience for Customers

A great customer experience remains the cornerstone of successful companies, and most successful companies use new technologies to keep up with consumer demands. The way of doing business has changed, and brands must increasingly rely on new technologies to remain relevant. Consumer behavior and expectations are always changing, and auto...
Technologysmallbiztrends.com

How Digital Transformation Is Changing Project Management

Globally, traditional businesses have long recognized that digital transformation is the way forward to thrive in a fast-paced world. Digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business. It fundamentally changes how one operates and delivers value to customers. It improves efficiency, increases transparency, provides better customer experience, employee engagement, and culture, and saves time and costs.
EngineeringElectronic Engineering Times

Siemens Analogue IC Design Simulation Flow

This webinar will provide an overview of the Siemens analogue custom IC design simulation flow. Starting with S-Edit where the design is captured followed by the simulation set-up. In the simulation setup, the designer has choices of many different analyses types, sweeps and corners that are supported by Analog FastSPICE (AFS). After the simulation has been completed, the results can be analyzed in both the waveform viewer (EZwave) and in S-Edit. EZwave can also be used to post process the simulation results. Cross probing can be performed between the schematic and waveform tools.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Siemens and BioNTech expand their collaboration for global vaccine production

Siemens supplies the latest automation and digitalization technology for the production of Covid-19 vaccines. Joint creation of a vaccine production facility in Singapore. German biotechnology company BioNTech SE, based in Mainz, and Siemens intend to expand their strategic cooperation. The companies plan to intensify their collaboration for the rapid expansion and creation of production capacity for the Covid-19 vaccine. BioNTech has expressed its aim of establishing new production sites for Covid-19 vaccine production worldwide based on the Marburg plant and its technology, starting with a production facility in Singapore. In Marburg, BioNTech has converted an existing plant into a vaccine production facility with support from Siemens in just five months. Within this cooperation, Siemens will provide the latest automation and digitalization technologies for BioNTech production sites, such as design, simulation, and engineering software as well as process control technology.
Economyfreightwaves.com

The Daily Dash: Digital transformation for U.S. Xpress?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the latest developments for U.S. Xpress’ brokerage unit, Proterra’s debut as a publicly traded company and more. The High Five. 1. U.S. Xpress announced more details on its brokerage unit, Xpress...
TechnologyCIO

Digital Transformation for High-Tech: Customers for Life

You would be hard-pressed to find a high-tech or software company that hasn’t applied a digital business strategy. But is it the right one? Download this guide and learn:. How to create a successful digital transformation strategy. Why customer-centricity matters. IT requirements for your data and apps.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Siemens CEO favours smaller deals to expand software business

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens has the financial muscle to make large deals to expand its software business but prefers smaller bolt-on acquisitions, CEO Roland Busch said on Thursday. The company has a strong track record with smaller deals and “there was no reason why we should not continue doing that...particularly...
Marketswhattheythink.com

Canon Expands their Production Inkjet Portfolio with ColorStream 8000

Our mission is to provide cogent commentary and analysis about trends, technologies, operations, and events in all the markets that comprise today’s printing industry. Support our mission and read articles like this with a Premium Membership. TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE. Become a Premium Member Sign In. About David Zwang.
Marketscityofhype.com

Automotive Cloud Based Solutions Consumption Market Size Volume, Share, Demand growth, Business Opportunity by 2028 | Harman, Blackberry, Denso, Continental, Verizon, Ericsson

The Global Automotive Cloud Based Solutions Consumption Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of the Automotive Cloud Based Solutions Consumption market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers/manufacturers in the market. During this study, the main players in Automotive Cloud Based Solutions Consumption in various regions were identified and their offerings, regional presence and distribution channels were understood through in-depth discussions.
Carsai-summary.com

Summary: Need for digital transformation in Automotive industry

Entry of new age OEMs such as Tesla, Baidu, Neo Motors, etc focusing on technology, along with increasing involvement of tech firms such as Google, who are accelerating the pace of innovation in autonomous mobility, are changing the landscape of the industry. Driving innovation through newer partnership models – Newer...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Siemens’ digital hype lacks ambition

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is taking a step from the physical world of engineering to the realm of bits and bytes. Laying out his vision on Thursday read more for the 115 billion euro German giant, new Chief Executive Roland Busch promised 5%-7% annual revenue growth based on buzzword-laden new markets for its Smart Infrastructure and Digital Industries divisions, which help make cities and factories more efficient. After a storming 50% share price rise in the last year, investors were underwhelmed: the stock was down 1% by mid-morning.