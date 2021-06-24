Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

COLUMN-Social Security needs a budget boost post-pandemic to serve the public

By Mark Miller
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - Our worries about Social Security often focus on the program’s solvency issues, which threaten benefits if left unresolved. But right now, we face a more immediate challenge: how to fund the Social Security Administration (SSA) as it climbs out of the COVID-19 crisis so that it can serve the public efficiently and equitably.

Social Security’s customer service has suffered from more than a decade of budget cuts imposed by Congress, and its operating budget dropped 13% from 2010 to 2021, adjusted for inflation. Over that same period, the number of Social Security beneficiaries grew by 22%, SSA data shows.

The cuts have hurt the agency’s ability to serve the public, and some problems worsened during the pandemic. The SSA shut down its sprawling national network of more than 1,200 offices in March 2020 in order to protect the public and its employees from the coronavirus. The offices served 43 million visitors in 2019 and the agency has been providing most services since then through its website bit.ly/2SEeJpC and toll-free number (1-800-772-1213).

The challenge now is not only to bring SSA’s customer service operation back up to snuff, but to address inequities in how the pandemic has affected beneficiaries.

President Joe Biden’s 2022 budget proposes a 10% boost in the agency’s funding, and its commissioner, Andrew Saul, has recommended a 12% bump. That spending has nothing to do with the problems of the retirement and disability trust funds, which pay for benefits and are projected to run out of money reut.rs/3xylGY5 in 2034 (reut.rs/3xylGY5). At that point Social Security would have sufficient income from current tax payments to meet roughly 80% of promised benefits - a disaster that must be averted through injection of new revenue.

The administrative budget, meanwhile, funds the SSA field offices, its toll-free operation, website and other core functions. And the proposed increases for next year would be no more than a down payment on what is actually needed.

Routine business, such as applications for retirement benefits and Medicare, have proceeded smoothly during the shutdown. But applications for disability benefits plunged over the past year at a time when in all likelihood the number of people eligible for benefits - and needing them - jumped. There also has been a sharp drop in applications for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a benefit program for low-income, disabled or older people.

The field office closures are the likely culprit. Research has shown nyti.ms/2SOTHos that field office staff provide critical in-person assistance on complex matters, in particular on applications for disability insurance and SSI (nyti.ms/2SOTHos).

“The closure of the field offices really has hit people inequitably,” said Kathleen Romig, senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “Younger and wealthier people with more stability in their lives can navigate the online system pretty well, but people who are not tech-savvy, or have precarious housing situations or limited English ability or disabilities, really need in-person assistance.”

SSI is a critical source of income for low-income Black, Hispanic, and Asian-American seniors and people with disabilities. Among SSI recipients 75 or older, 40% are African-American or Hispanic and 18% are Asian-American, according to SSA data.

REDEFINING PROGRAM INTEGRITY

Social Security also has a problem in an area known as “program integrity.” In Congress, lawmakers typically use the phrase to refer to fraudulent benefit claims - and they have pushed the SSA over the past decade to crack down by earmarking a significant portion of the agency’s budget to program integrity activities.

Much of this activity has focused on removing people from the disability benefit rolls based on an assessment of medical improvement. Last year, Congress earmarked $1.6 billion for disability and other reviews - a whopping 12% of its overall administrative budget.

Next year, the SSA plans to increase medical disability reviews by 36%, and the number of SSI redeterminations by 23%, notes David Weaver, a former associate commissioner in Social Security’s Office of Research, Demonstration and Employment Support.

But we need a broader definition of “integrity” that includes benefits that should be paid - and are not. The agency has identified 80 different groups of people who fit this description. The problem might be an error made by the SSA, or be due to a change in an individual’s eligibility. Examples include children of disabled workers, and those who may not know they are entitled to spousal or survivor benefits.

“To be fair to the public, Congress needs to allow SSA to spend program integrity funds to correct underpayments and missed payments instead of just focusing on removing people from the disability rolls through a somewhat flawed review process,” said Weaver.

The SSA will be reporting to the White House in August on ways it can help underserved communities as part of a broader federal government review ordered by Biden on his first day in office. That should be a springboard for putting the SSA into high gear on this front - if it has the funding it needs to get the job done. (Writing by Mark Miller Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
David Weaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Office#Social Security Benefits#Column Social Security#Ssa#Medicare#Nyti Ms 2sothos#Ssi#Black#Hispanic#Asian American#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
Social Security
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Public Health
Related
Income TaxABQJournal

Tax on Social Security hurts grandparents raising grandkids

Unfortunately, New Mexico still has steep taxes on Social Security benefits earned by hard-working New Mexicans. In fact, New Mexico is among the last of the states to tax Social Security benefits to the fullest extent allowable under federal law. At AARP, we do not believe that the argument for tax relief for moderate income taxpayers is ever misplaced. This is particularly true in the case of repealing the state’s tax on Social Security benefits, a reform that was challenged by Dick Minzner and Jim O’Neill in a recent guest editorial June 7.
Social SecurityAnderson Herald Bulletin

Charo Boyd column: Social Security offers self-service options online

Have you ever thought you might need to visit a Social Security office? Chances are you do not. You can probably conduct your business with us without even leaving your home. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability or Medicare online.
Posted by
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security's disability program desperately needs fixing

Some say history judges a nation by how it treats its most vulnerable people. The United States might fare poorly if we look at the Supplemental Security Income program, which provides need-based cash assistance to about 8 million extremely poor disabled and elderly people. Established in 1972, SSI has strict...
Congress & CourtsWLUC

Bergman introduces ‘Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act’

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Representatives Jack Bergman (R-MI) and Carol Miller (R-WV) introduced the Social Security Benefit Payments Choice Act of 2021 in the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, the Social Security Administration (SSA) pays most beneficiaries on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of every month - forcing recipients...
Economyarcamax.com

Will Collecting a Public Pension Reduce Your Social Security?

Dear Carrie, I'm retiring soon with a pension that's outside of the Social Security system. I've also earned enough credits from earlier employment to qualify for Social Security benefits. I know my benefits will be reduced because of Windfall Elimination/Pension Offset reductions. Are there any strategies to minimize these reductions? Is there any reason to delay filing for Social Security? If it matters, my wife is also eligible for benefits under her own work record. -- A Reader.
BusinessBuffalo News

Letter: Social Security recipients need a raise to keep up

The inflation rate has skyrocketed and looks worse than the Jimmy Carter years. In 1980, Social Security got a 14% increase and in 1981 an 11.2% cost of living allowance increase. Perhaps our congressmen and senators can to do the same for seniors and disabled this year. SSI must meet...
BusinessMotley Fool

Could You Qualify for Social Security's $3,895 Maximum Benefit?

How does a guaranteed $3,895 per month in Social Security benefits sound? That's the cushy supplement a few lucky seniors can expect to receive from Social Security when they sign up. But you won't end up with a benefit this large by chance. If you want the biggest possible Social...
Personal FinanceKXLY

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

You may end up relying on Social Security pretty heavily in retirement — especially if you kick off your senior years with a lower savings balance than you’d like. If you want to score the highest possible paycheck from Social Security, here are a few moves you can make. 1....
Personal FinanceHerald & Review

Social Security: Eligibility for spouse’s benefits

Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record. To qualify for...
Personal FinanceMarshall News Messenger

Financial Focus: How does Social Security fit into retirement?

Here’s something to think about: You could spend two, or even three, decades in retirement. To meet your income needs for all those years, you’ll generally need a sizable amount of retirement assets. How will Social Security fit into the picture?. For most people, Social Security won’t be enough to...
POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued last week. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is part...
LawLaw.com

Pro Bono in a Pandemic: Big Law's COVID Response Gave Security to Those in Need

With so many people facing threats to their physical and financial health and well-being as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for pro bono representation soared in 2020. Lawyers were there to meet it, guiding individuals and small businesses through the uncharted waters. Dozens of law firms contributed pro...
Americastimes-gazette.com

Letter: Older Americans depend on Medicare and Social Security

As of January 2021, there were 63.8 million people enrolled in Medicare. Medicare was established by the federal government in 1965. Social Security has kept millions of the elderly out of poverty. As a child I heard my grandparents talk about what they called old age pension. My grandfather and father tried but failed to organize the coal mine they worked in with the hope of having a United Mine Workers pension.